Photo Flash: CPFWE and The Actor's Fund Team Up to Auction Off Art-Masks Created by Broadway Artists

Costume Professionals for Wage Equity (CPFWE) is teaming up with The Actor's Fund to host an auction at CharityBuzz.com. Up for grabs will be one-of-a-kind art masks by Broadway designers and makers inspired by the Covid19 crisis. Proceeds from the auction will go to The Actors Fund to support entertainment workers who are suffering from economic strain due to the massive shutdowns across the industry.

Check out photos of the masks below!

CPFWE was founded a year ago with the goal of achieving a living wage for working costume professionals in the theatre, film, and entertainment industries. Their mission is to increase diversity and equity in the arts by educating artists and organizations about the inadequate support and compensation currently being offered to costume professionals while advocating for sustainable future policies.

When the Covid-19 crisis hit and the entertainment industry shut down, CPFWE felt the need to respond. In the face of mass lay-offs with many theater artists without personal or social safety nets, they shifted gears to fulfill new needs in the entertainment industry. The Masquer-AID fundraising auction was born.

"We wanted this to be an opportunity for designers to stretch their creative muscles while coming together to help our industry" said Co-founder, Genevieve Beller of the event. Additional support for the auction was provided by members of the organization's thriving Facebook Group as well as CPFWE leaders Elizabeth Wislar, Jessa-Raye Court, and Jeanette Aultz.

Notable participants include Tony-nominated Costume Designer Gregory Gale (Rock of Ages, Cyrano de Bergerac), Tony Award winner, Beowulf Boritt (The Scottsboro Boys, Act I, Thérèse Raquin) and Euroco Costumes, one of the shops behind the dazzling costumes of the Broadway musical Moulin Rouge. The roster of talent is rounded out by Broadway and Regional Theatre Artists across the country.

The auction is live as of June 4, 2020 and runs until June 16.

Funds raised will go to the Actor's Fund, which provides a variety of financial and support services to entertainment workers including health care, housing, and career support.

The auction will take place online beginning June 1, 2020 on The Actors Fund Page on CharityBuzz.com. CPFWE urges everyone to view, share, and bid on these beautiful works of art, not only to provide relief to entertainment workers but also to take home a piece of Broadway History!



Tragedy MasquerAID Mask by Gregory Gale

Tragedy MasquerAID Mask by Gregory Gale

SIX! The Musical Mask Collection

SIX! The Musical Mask Collection

Plague Widow MasquerAID Mask by Erik Teague

Plague Widow MasquerAID Mask by Erik Teague

Hand-Drawn/Painted MasquerAID Masks by Tony Award- Winning Designers, Beowulf Boritt & Derek McLane

Hand-Drawn/Painted MasquerAID Masks by Tony Award- Winning Designers, Beowulf Boritt & Derek McLane

Cherokee-Styled Booger MasquerAID Masks by Elizabeth Wislar

Cherokee-Styled Booger MasquerAID Masks by Elizabeth Wislar

Dr. Doom MasquerAID Mask by Matthew Mott

Dr. Doom MasquerAID Mask by Matthew Mott

Avian Monster MasquerAID Mask by James Ortiz

Poetry and Sunsets MasquerAID Mask Collection by Courtney Anderson Brown & Christopher Metzger

Poetry and Sunsets MasquerAID Mask Collection by Courtney Anderson Brown & Christopher Metzger

Poetry and Sunsets MasquerAID Mask Collection by Courtney Anderson Brown & Christopher Metzger

Poetry and Sunsets MasquerAID Mask Collection by Courtney Anderson Brown & Christopher Metzger

Patchwork, Slow and Steady, Prevail , MasquerAID Mask by Laili Lau Design & Manuare Peñalver

Patchwork, Slow and Steady, Prevail , MasquerAID Mask by Laili Lau Design & Manuare Peñalver

Moulin Rouge Elephant Love MasquerAID Mask by Euroco Costumes

Moulin Rouge Elephant Love MasquerAID Mask by Euroco Costumes

