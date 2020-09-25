Photo Flash: COME FROM AWAY Opens to Socially-Distanced Audience in Sweden

Prior to the performance last night, COME FROM AWAY writer David Hein shared, 'Have a wonderful night and let's show the world we can bring theatre back!'

Come From Away opened in Sweden last night, playing to a socially-distanced crowd of 50! The cast features Kajsa Reingardt, Karin Oscarsson, Lisa Hu Yu, Karolin Lina Funke, Caroline Harrysson, Linda Olsson, Joakim Jennefors, Tobias Almborg, Hani Arrabi, John Alexander Eriksson, Jesper Barkselius, Sven Angleflod, and Camilo Ge Bresky.

Check out photos below!

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all. COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.

In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

Photo Credit: Markus Gårder

