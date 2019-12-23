Photo Flash: Brooke Shields, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Visit FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Click Here for More Articles on Freestyle Love Supreme

Freestyle Love Supreme had some special guests for Sunday's performance!

Brooke Shields, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys visited the show on Sunday and went backstage to meet the cast.

Check out the photo below!

Directed by Thomas Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings and with recent special guests including Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Daveed Diggs, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The joyful show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC." Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and more.

Photo courtesy of FLS





