Photo Flash: Billy Porter Visits ROMEO AND BERNADETTE Off-Broadway
The cast of Romeo & Bernadette had a special guest at a recent performance! Billy Porter came to the show, sat in the front row, and greeted the cast backstage after!
Check out the photo of Porter with the cast below!
Romeo & Bernadette is now playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres 502 West 53rd Street (10th Avenue & 53rd Street) on Tuesday, January 14th at 7pm with an official opening on Thursday, January 23rd at 8pm. Performances will continue through February 16, 2020.
Romeo-yes, THAT Romeo-finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But no, it's Bernadette, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this wild spoof of Shakespeare's timeless tale.
The cast for Romeo & Bernadette is: Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis (NY debut), Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Michael Notardonato (NY debut), Ari Raskin (NY debut), Troy Valjean Rucker (The Scottsboro Boys), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (The Mikado).
Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR
Billy Porter with the cast of Romeo and Bernadette
