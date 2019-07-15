The Lion King Movie
Click Here for More Articles on The Lion King Movie

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING

Jul. 15, 2019  

Disney's "The Lion King" marked its European premiere in Leicester Square in London, welcoming a host of royal and celebrity guests including Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The event was in support of the conservation work of HRH The Duke of Sussex through The Royal Foundation. Headlining the celebration were voice-cast members Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), Billy Eichner (Timon), Florence Kasumba (Shenzi), Keegan-Michael Key (Kamari), plus filmmakers Jon Favreau (director), Karen Gilchrist (producer) and John Bartnicki (co-producer), as well as several members of the team behind the film's music-songwriters Sir Elton John and Sir Tim Rice, composer Hans Zimmer, Producer Pharrell Williams and Lebo M.

See the photos below!

Disney's "The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way, Disney's "The Lion King" roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.

Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Keegan-Michael Key, Florence Kasumba, Seth Rogen, Elton John, Lebo M, BeyoncÅ½ Knowles-Carter, Pharrell Williams, Sir Tim Rice, Billy Eichner, Jon Favreau and Hans Zimmer

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Alisa Key, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Frances Aaternir

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Sir Elton John

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Mr Shawn Carter and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Florence Kasumba, Seth Rogen, Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Billy Eichner

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Sir Elton John and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Florence Kasumba and Keegan-Michael Key

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Elton John

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Pharrell Williams

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Photo Flash: Beyonce, Elton John Attend European Premiere of THE LION KING
Jon Favreau



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dance Theater Galaw.Co Unveils 3 Works-In-Progress This Sat., 7/20
  • CATS International Tour Announces Cast for Manila Leg; Show Opens 11/6
  • Repertory Philippines Names Liesl Batucan Artistic Director
  • Gerald Santos Has Been Cast as Anthony in SWEENEY TODD

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup