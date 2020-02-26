Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters, Julie Halston, Sierra Boggess, Jason Gotay and More at BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!

An annual sold-out event that is an exclusive New York musical theater experience, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! featured Broadway stars performing some of their favorite songs and original pieces to benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF). The benefit began as a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, Associated Press theater critic, who died suddenly of pulmonary fibrosis in 2010. Julie Halston, a founding partner of the event, is one of the PFF's leading advocates nationwide and shined as the evening's host (Her Broadway credits include Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, and You Can't Take It With You).

See photos from the event below!

The evening's host JULIE HALSTON (Broadway's Tootsie) and the recipient of the Ralph Howard Legacy Award, DARYL ROTH, were joined by SIERRA BOGGESS (School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You), CHARLES BUSCH (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister, Tony Award-Nominee for Broadway's The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), ROBERT CREIGHTON (Frozen; Cagney, Fred Astaire Award-Winner), J. HARRISON GHEE (Kinky Boots, upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire), STEPHANIE GIBSON (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ), JASON GOTAY (Evita, upcoming Between the Lines), LISA HOWARD (Escape to Margaritaville, It Shoulda Been You), ORFEH (Tony Award-nominee for Broadway's Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman) Multi-Tony Award -Winner BERNADETTE PETERS (Hello Dolly!, Follies, A Little Night Music), and New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy-nominee, BERNIE WILLIAMS. Special invited guests include JORDAN ROTH and RICHIE JACKSON, and BRIAN HARGROVE, EDWARD HIBBERT, MADDIE CORMAN.

BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! was directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director, Ed Windels as Music Coordinator, and Greg Santos as Stage Manager. The benefit was produced for the tenth straight year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), Julie Halston, and Ed Windels.





