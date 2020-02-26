Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters, Julie Halston, Sierra Boggess, Jason Gotay and More at BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF!
An annual sold-out event that is an exclusive New York musical theater experience, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! featured Broadway stars performing some of their favorite songs and original pieces to benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF). The benefit began as a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, Associated Press theater critic, who died suddenly of pulmonary fibrosis in 2010. Julie Halston, a founding partner of the event, is one of the PFF's leading advocates nationwide and shined as the evening's host (Her Broadway credits include Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, and You Can't Take It With You).
See photos from the event below!
The evening's host JULIE HALSTON (Broadway's Tootsie) and the recipient of the Ralph Howard Legacy Award, DARYL ROTH, were joined by SIERRA BOGGESS (School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You), CHARLES BUSCH (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister, Tony Award-Nominee for Broadway's The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), ROBERT CREIGHTON (Frozen; Cagney, Fred Astaire Award-Winner), J. HARRISON GHEE (Kinky Boots, upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire), STEPHANIE GIBSON (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ), JASON GOTAY (Evita, upcoming Between the Lines), LISA HOWARD (Escape to Margaritaville, It Shoulda Been You), ORFEH (Tony Award-nominee for Broadway's Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman) Multi-Tony Award -Winner BERNADETTE PETERS (Hello Dolly!, Follies, A Little Night Music), and New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy-nominee, BERNIE WILLIAMS. Special invited guests include JORDAN ROTH and RICHIE JACKSON, and BRIAN HARGROVE, EDWARD HIBBERT, MADDIE CORMAN.
BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! was directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director, Ed Windels as Music Coordinator, and Greg Santos as Stage Manager. The benefit was produced for the tenth straight year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), Julie Halston, and Ed Windels.
Photo Credit: Monica Simones
Bernadette Peters, Jordan Roth and Daryl Roth
Bernadette Peters, Robert Creighton, Lisa Howard, Julie Halston, and J. Harrison Ghee
Berneu Williams
D. Michael Dvorchak, Bernadette Peters, Robert Creighton, Lisa Howard, Julie Halston, and J. Harrison Ghee and Ed Windels
Daniel Whitman and Robert Bartley
Edward Hibbert and Julie Halston
Hailey Nicole and Bernie Williams
J. Harrison Ghee
J. Harrison Ghee, Daryl Roth and Maddie Corman
Jeff Calhoun, Jamie deRoy, Daryl Roth and Carl Andress
Julie Halston, Daryl Roth and Bernadette Peters
Orfeh
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Complete casting, creatives, and more have been announced for New York Theatre Workshop's adaptation of Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov, for the previo... (read more)
Photo Flash: COMPANY Cast Strikes a Pose in Character!
Following the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London's West End, the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's land... (read more)
Hudson Loverro and More to Star in TREVOR; Full Casting Announced
Producers Roy Furman John Ambrosino / Josie Bray / Mark Woods have announced the 19-member company of Trevor, the new musical making its New York prem... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at FLY at La Jolla Playhouse, Starring Storm Lever, Lincoln Clauss, Isabelle McCalla, and More!
La Jolla Playhouse presents the new musical Fly, based on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Alexandra Billings, Lindsay Pearce and More in WICKED on Broadway
Get your first look at the latest company defying gravity in WIcked on Broadway!... (read more)
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld... (read more)