Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey, and More Attend Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
The cast of the Yiddish language production of Fiddler on the Roof have welcomed some special guests throughout their run. Among them have been Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, and many more. Check out photos below of the Broadway royalty that have shown their faces at this unique production!
National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF)'s Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof opened on July 15th, and will play through October 25th. The production will continue its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage with an updated performance schedule that includes Saturday evening performances,
Presented with English and Russian supertitles, and helmed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the acclaimed musical received exceptional notices across the board, including being named a "Critic's Pick" by The New York Times. Cindy Adams in the New York Post, said "Marvelous. Magical. Magnificent." and "Joel Grey deserves another Tony for directing this history of the shtetl of Anatevka in the shadow of Miss Liberty." Edward Rothstein of the Wall Street Journal called it "thrilling." " 'Fiddler' in Yiddish unfolds with majestic simplicity," said Barbara Schuler in Newsday. Ted Merwin wrote in Jewish Week: "Anatevka crackles with a new, more authentic energy." "The Folksbiene gives full value; that is, this production flavorfully brings out the full value of the material," said Steven Suskin in New York Stage Review.
Playing the iconic roles of Yente, Tevye, and Golde are, respectively, comedian and Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman (Charlie And the Chocolate Factory, The Addams Family, Hairspray, Xanadu), and Broadway veterans Steven Skybell (Fiddler On The Roof, Wicked, The Full Monty), and Jennifer Babiak (Fiddler On The Roof, West Side Story, Grease, Evita).
NYTF CEO Chris Massimine, Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey
Steven Skybell and Chaim Topol
Fiddler cast with Chaim Topol
Chaim Tool and Joel Grey
Lori Tan Chinn with Jennifer Babiak, Michael Yashinsky, Merete Muenter, Daniel Kahn
Nick Raynor, Lori Tan China, and Evan Mayer
Lauren Renahan, NYTF CEO Chris Massimine, and Ariana DeBose
Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rachel Zatcoff, Katrina Lenk, and Rosie Jo Neddy
Raquel Nobile, Katrina Lenk, and Samantha Hahn
Adam Shapiro, Paige Davis and Patrick Page
Isabella Rossellini and Bruce Sabath
Merete Muenter and Isabella Rossellini
Sheldon Harnick, Joel Grey, and Elisa Stein with Fiddler cast and creative team
Elisa Stein and Joel Grey
Mandy Patinkin, Joel Grey, NYTF Artistic Director Zalmen Mlotek and Fiddler cast
James Monroe Å tevko and Bebe Neuwirth
Bebe Neuwirth, Steven Skybell, and Joel Grey
StaÅ› KmieÄ‡ and Bebe Neuwirth
Andy Truschinski, NYTF CEO Chris Massimine, and Jessie Mueller
Raquel Nobile, Rachel Zatcoff, Bernadette Peters, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Samantha Hahn, and Rosie joe Neddy
Bernadette Peters, Bobby Underwood, NY State Attorney General Barbara Underwood