Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey, and More Attend Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

The cast of the Yiddish language production of Fiddler on the Roof have welcomed some special guests throughout their run. Among them have been Bernadette Peters, Joel Grey, Bebe Neuwirth, Mandy Patinkin, and many more. Check out photos below of the Broadway royalty that have shown their faces at this unique production!

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF)'s Yiddish language Fiddler on the Roof opened on July 15th, and will play through October 25th. The production will continue its run at the Museum of Jewish Heritage with an updated performance schedule that includes Saturday evening performances,

Presented with English and Russian supertitles, and helmed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the acclaimed musical received exceptional notices across the board, including being named a "Critic's Pick" by The New York Times. Cindy Adams in the New York Post, said "Marvelous. Magical. Magnificent." and "Joel Grey deserves another Tony for directing this history of the shtetl of Anatevka in the shadow of Miss Liberty." Edward Rothstein of the Wall Street Journal called it "thrilling." " 'Fiddler' in Yiddish unfolds with majestic simplicity," said Barbara Schuler in Newsday. Ted Merwin wrote in Jewish Week: "Anatevka crackles with a new, more authentic energy." "The Folksbiene gives full value; that is, this production flavorfully brings out the full value of the material," said Steven Suskin in New York Stage Review.

Playing the iconic roles of Yente, Tevye, and Golde are, respectively, comedian and Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman (Charlie And the Chocolate Factory, The Addams Family, Hairspray, Xanadu), and Broadway veterans Steven Skybell (Fiddler On The Roof, Wicked, The Full Monty), and Jennifer Babiak (Fiddler On The Roof, West Side Story, Grease, Evita).

For tickets, visit www.NYTF.org or call 866-811-4111. For group sales and memberships, call 212-213-2120 Ext. 204. Fiddler on the Roof performances take place at the Museum of Jewish Heritage at Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, New York.







