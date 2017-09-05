Photo Flash: Beowulf Boritt Pays 'Hidden' Tribute to Original Designers in PRINCE OF BROADWAY Sets

When Tony Award-winning set designer Beowulf Boritt set out to design the sets for the new Broadway musical PRINCE OF BROADWAY, he wanted to evoke and pay homage to all the original set designers of Hal Prince's iconic shows. To that end, he hid the names of those original designers within each scene's design. "It was important to me to honor the amazing designers whose work I've re-interpreted," Boritt exclusively tells BWW. Check out the results of his tribute below!

Beowulf Boritt won the Tony Award for his set designs for 2014's ACT ONE. He was nominated for his work in 2016's THERESE RAQUIN and 2011's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. Other Broadway credits include COME FROM AWAY, A BRONX TALE, HAND TO GOD, ON THE TOWN, SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, ROCK OF AGES and the upcoming METEOR SHOWER.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Prince of Broadway is a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince. The show is now running at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Photos courtesy of Beowulf Boritt. [Not pictured: The spider web projection for KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN features 'Sirlin' in spiderweb writing; 'Aronson' can be seen in the black of the birch tree projection for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC; 'Hernandez' is written on the PARADE jail cell]



Maria Björnson - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Oliver Smith - WEST SIDE STORY

William and Jean Eckart DAMN YANKEES

Boris Aronson - COMPANY

Boris Aronson - CABARET

Timothy O'Brien and Tazeena Firth - EVITA

William and Jean Eckart SHE LOVES ME

Robert Randolph- IT'S A BIRD...IT'S A PLANE...IT'S SUPERMAN

Boris Aronson - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Boris Aronson FOLLIES

Eugene Lee - SWEENEY TODD

