Photo Flash: Ben Vereen And Josh Radnor Stop By OKLAHOMA!

Last night brought out the legendary Ben Vereen and Josh Radnor who joined the sold out crowd at the Tony Award winning revival of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at Circle in the Square.

Directed by Daniel Fish, the production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. The creative team includes: Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations, Arrangements & Music Supervision), John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Nathan Koci (Music Direction), Laura Jelinek, Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski(Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design). Casting by Will Cantler and Adam Caldwell/Telsey & Co.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testaas Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Photo Credit: Oklahoma! on Broadway





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You