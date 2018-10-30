Photo Flash: BERNHARDT/HAMLET Welcomes More Mucha Backstage!

Alphonse Mucha is portrayed eight times a week on Broadway by Matthew Saldivar, but he wasn't the only Mucha in the American Airlines Theatre this week. The great-grandson of the artist, Marcus Mucha, just checked out the play and stopped to pose with the cast backstage. Check out photos below!

Bernhardt/Hamlet opened officially on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. This limited engagement has been extended through November 18, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Mark Twain wrote: "There are five kinds of actresses: bad actresses, fair actresses, good actresses, great actresses. And then there is Sarah Bernhardt." In 1899, the international stage celebrity set out to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. Theresa Rebeck's new play rollicks with high comedy and human drama, set against the lavish Shakespearean production that could make or break Bernhardt's career. Janet McTeer, "one of the finest classical actresses of her generation" (The Telegraph), brings the legendary leading lady to life.

