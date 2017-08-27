SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: BANDSTAND is 'Quillon It' and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Aug. 27, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week BANDSTAND is "Quillon It" and SWEENEY TODD is saying "Happy trails" to a few cast members! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Bandstand (Broadway): @lauraosnes @Kevenq is on for the first time as Wayne Wright, the #DonnyNovaBand's trombone player, and he is "Quillon it" out there . #SIP #WithTheBand @bandstandbway

Sweeney Todd (Off-Broadway): @caroleecarmello #sip We're SAVORING every last DELICIOUS moment with these 3 talented MORSELS @sweeneytoddnyc Happy Trails @mattfdoyle @finkeboutit #JamieJackson

American Gothic (Regional): @zfwilliams23 Transylvanian Gothic #TwoShowDay means I get to post twice in one day right? So much #Love for the #Tall #Gorgeous #Model @purdiebaumAnn Giving you some Grant Wood #AmericanGothic #WilliamIveyLong #SIP #Realness

The Blank Page (Regional): @ellie_kallay Saturday intermission of @theblankpagemusical!!! #SIP #broadwayworld @officialbroadwayworld

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay It's our last #SIP in Oz! Cannot believe how 12 weeks have flown by! #lowerossingtontheatre #wizardofoz #wizardofozLOT


