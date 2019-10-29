Photo Flash: Alexandra Silber, Ann Harada And More Star In I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN At 54 Below
This past Sunday, October 27th, I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been, returned to Feinstein's/54 Below, with a sold out crowd!
Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.
From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber is, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. The evening again gave performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The concert boasted some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, in ways one would never imagine. I WISH will be back at 54 Below in February, April and June! More news to follow on what stars will pop up at future incarnations of this amazing 54 Below concert series!
The evening was again produced by Jen Sandler and had music direction by Ben Caplan.
View exciting coverage of the evening from Broadway World's Bobby Patrick here.
Performers in the October incarnation included Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit, Wicked), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Kara Lindsay (Wicked, Beautiful), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady, Merrily We Roll Along), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof), Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening), Emerson Steele (Violet) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday).
Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Alexandra Silber and Jen Sandler
Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson and Alexandra Silber
Jawan M. Jackson
Jawan M. Jackson and Jelani Remy
Zach Adkins, Kara Lindsay, Samantha Massell and Jelani Remy
Alexandra Silber and Samantha Massell
Emerson Steele and Alexandra Silber
Full Company
Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha
Etai Benson, Alexandra Socha and Alexandra Silber
Jawan M. Jackson
