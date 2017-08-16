Photo Flash: Alex Newell, Christopher J. Hanke, Ryann Redmond and More Take the Stage with Broadway Dreams Students in Philly

Broadway Dreams just stopped at Philadelphia's Kimmel Center as part of its 2017 Summer Intensive Tour, #ComeTogether, offering the international non-profit's unique brand of performing arts training. BroadwayWorld has photos from the culminating performance below!

Broadway Dreams welcomed an incredible roster of top Broadway directors, performers, and industry insiders who offered highly personalized musical theatre training and mentoring through week-long performing arts intensive workshops for students of all ages, skill levels, and socio-economic backgrounds. At week's end, students performed alongside their Broadway idols for an audience, including industry professionals and decision makers. The final stop on this year's tour will be Sheridan College in Toronto, Canada (August 20 - 27).

Leading the impressive list of Broadway Dreams faculty in Philadelphia were Tony Award-nominee Dan Knechtges (Xanadu), Otis Sallid (Mariah Carey, Smokey Joe's Café), and a variety of Broadway performers, including Christopher J. Hanke ("Odd Mom Out," "Devious Maids," How to Succeed...), Alex Newell ("Glee"), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical) and more.

For more information on Broadway Dreams, or to register for a program in your city, visit www.BroadwayDreams.org.