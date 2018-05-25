Photo Flash: Alanis Morissette and More Celebrate Opening Night of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Jagged Little Pill celebrated its opening night last night, including a special appearance from the show's composer, legendary rocker Alanis Morissette. Check out shots from the show's opening night below!

Tickets on sale now: online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

Inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album, Jagged Little Pill is an original story about pain, healing, and empowerment. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family-but looks can be deceiving. When the Healys' lives are disrupted by a series of disturbing events, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

Including iconic songs "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand In My Pocket," Jagged Little Pill incorporates selections from Morissette's catalogue and new material written for this world-premiere musical directed by Diane Paulus (Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) and featuring a book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno), music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Beyoncé's 2017 Grammy performance).

The Jagged Little Pill cast features Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town and Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway) as Mary Jane; Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Steve; newcomer Celia Gooding as Frankie; Derek Klena (Anastasia and The Bridges of Madison County on Broadway) as Nick; and Lauren Patten (Fun Home on Broadway) as Jo. Ensemble members include Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Kathryn Gallagher, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Soph Menas, Sean Montgomery, Nora Schell, Whitney Sprayberry, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams. Yeman Josiah Brown and Kelsey Orem are swings.

Jagged Little Pill includes music by Alanis Morissette & Glen Ballard, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, additional music by Michael Farrell & Guy Sigsworth, scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and video design by Finn Ross.

Photo Credit: Liza Voll Photography

