Photo Flash: Alan Cumming, Darren Criss, Lea Michele & More Take the Stage at Elsie Fest

On Sunday night, stars including Lea Michele, Alan Cumming and Darren Criss gathered in Central Park's SummerStage to perform songs from the stage and screen at Elsie Fest - the first outdoor music festival for show tunes. The stars and VIP guests enjoyed the show backstage while sipping on Kim Crawford Wines.

5,000 fans turned out for the 3rd Annual Elsie Fest, the brainchild of Darren Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins and Broadway producer and Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth, and were treated to a mini Glee reunion when Ryan Murphy, the show's creator, took the stage to introduce Lea Michele with fellow Glee alums Darren Criss and Jenna Ushkowitz watching from the wings.

Waitress star Keala Settle brought the house down when she performed "This is Me," for the first time live, from the upcoming Twentieth Century Fox feature, The Greatest Showman, which features an original score by Oscar, Golden Globe and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), including the title track "This Is Me," sung by Keala.

Performers included Alan Cumming, Jeremy Jordan, Lea Michele, Darren Criss, Moana's Auli'i Cravahlo, Ingrid Michaelson, Norm Lewis, Keala Settle and more.

Take a look at the most memorable moments from Elsie Fest!



