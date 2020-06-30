Photo Flash: A Look at the Dark Theatres of the West End, in Support of Scene/Change
Photographer Ross McRoss has created a collection of photos of the West End titled 'Dark Theatres.' The photos were taken in aid of Scene/Change who are calling for designers to be included in the conversation surrounding theatres reopening.
McRoss took photos of all of the theatres, with their doors shut and lights dimmed, as the West End continues to be shut down.
Check out the photos below!
About Scene/Change
A group of leading Theatre Designers have formed #scenechange - a Community that brings designers together at a moment of great uncertainty for the theatre industry and its creative professionals, to join in conversation and explore how to navigate a way through this time. It will provide a platform for all theatre set and costume designers, established and emerging, associates and assistants. It also offers a place for freelance creatives from all theatre disciplines to join in dialogue, share experience and tackle the challenges ahead.
#scenechange aims to positively engage with buildings, directors and producers nationwide, to support and inform the process back to production.
Photo Credit: Ross McRoss
