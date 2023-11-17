Photo: First Look at STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Play; First Act Title Revealed

The production officially opens on December 14 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions have revealed the first official look at Stranger Things: The First Shadow, along with the first act title: "Chapter One: The Girl From Nowhere."

The first public preview of the original stage play based on the hit series kicked off Friday evening in London, giving lucky theatergoers and fans of the series a glimpse into the original prequel story set in the world of 1959 Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow by Kate Trefry is an original stage play that brings the world of Stranger Things to life in a completely new way – live on stage. The production officially opens on December 14 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End.

Check out the first look photo here:

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Louis McCartney as Henry Creel in Stranger Things: The First Shadow

About Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. 

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

The cast includes Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper, Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonaldo), Patrick Vaill (Dr. Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), and Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby).

The production also features Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Alan Munson), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson) and Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Yount).

They are joined by Tricia Adele-Turner, Lauren Arney, Reya-Nyomi Brown, Patricia Castro, Lydia Fraser, Isaac Gryn, Mark Hammersley, Tom Peters, Kingdom Sibanda, Tiana Simone, Danny Sykes and Meesha Turner. 

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music & arrangements by D.J. Walde, illusions & visual effects design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video & visual effects design by 59 Productions, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, dialect by William Conacher, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, fight direction by Kev McCurdy, casting by Jessica Ronane Casting CDG with additional casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan. 

About Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 Million views globally.

Rooted in 80's nostalgia, it has sparked a resurgence of pop culture items from the decade with every new season, including Eggo waffles and New Coke. Most recently, the series breathed new life into Kate Bush’s track “Running Up That Hill” with the song soaring in streams on Spotify and entering the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in its 38-year history.

The series has also garnered over 70 awards worldwide including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, and has been nominated for over 230 awards. Stranger Things fans everywhere celebrate November 6 - the day Will Byers went missing - as ‘Stranger Things Day,’ a special day to share their love for the world of Stranger Things.

Photo by Manuel Harlan




