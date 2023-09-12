Photo: First Look at Artwork for Stephen Sondheim and David Ives' HERE WE ARE

Previews will begin on Thursday, September 28 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

The world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives, will begin on Thursday, September 28 in The Shed’s Griffin Theater (545 W. 30th Street), with an Opening Night on Sunday, October 22, for 15 weeks only.   

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Here We Are will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

The understudies for Here We Are are Bradley Dean, Adam Harrington, Bligh Voth, Adante Carter, Mehry Eslaminia, and Lindsay Nicole Chambers. 

The musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives, and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.  

Here We Are will include choreography by Sam Pinkleton, set design and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Tom Gibbons, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, musical direction and supervision by Alexander Gemignani, hair design by Wigmaker Associates, and casting by The Telsey Office.

Check out the official artwork below!

Here We Are




