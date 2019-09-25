Photo: David Josefsberg Makes Ghoulish First Appearance in BEETLEJUICE
David Josefsberg has taken over as Adam Maitland in the hit musical comedy BEETLEJUICE, playing at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, and we've got a first look at his ghostly debut below!
It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.
Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy