Photo: Danielle Brooks Visits BLACK ODYSSEY at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company is presenting black odyssey, written by Marcus Gardley and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, through March 26, 2023.

Danielle Brooks ("Orange is the New Black," the upcoming film adaptation of "The Color Purple") recently visited the show. Check out a photo below!

Obie-winning playwright Marcus Gardley blends classic mythology, African-American history, and modern theatricality to create the poetic black odyssey. This vibrant reimagining of the Odysseus saga is set in modern-day Harlem, telling the epic tale of Ulysses Lincoln, a soldier facing the most daunting of voyages to reunite with his family. While fate may seem in control of Ulysses' destiny, his ancestors and their buried history will help guide his journey home.

The cast of black odyssey will include James T. Alfred (National Tour of Jitney) as "Deus," Tẹmídayọ Amay (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play) as "Benevolence," Harriett D. Foy ("P-Valley") as "Aunt Tee," Marcus Gladney Jr. (Choir Boy) as "Malachai Lincoln," Sean Boyce Johnson ("For Life") as "Ulysses Lincoln," Adrienne C. Moore ("Orange is the New Black") as "Alsendra Sabine," Keith Randolph Smith (Jitney) as "Paw Sidin," Lance Coadie Williams (Sweat) as "Artez Sabine," and D. Woods (For Colored Girls...) as "Nella P. Lincoln."