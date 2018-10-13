Photo Coverage: Vineyard Theatre Honors Jeremy O. Harris With the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award

Vineyard Theatre's 2018-19 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award was recently presented to Jeremy O. Harris.



Mr. Harris was presented with the award at The Vineyard's annual Emerging Artists Luncheon on Friday, October 12.

Jeremy O. Harris is the 11th recipient of Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, named in honor of playwright and teacher Paula Vogel, whose plays INDECENT, HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE (Pulitzer Prize for Drama) and THE LONG CHRISTMAS RIDE HOME premiered at The Vineyard. The residency-based award is given each year to an emerging writer of exceptional promise, and comes with a cash prize and artistic development support. Previous recipients of the award include Antoinette Nwandu, Kate Tarker, Boo Killebrew, Clare Barron, Christopher Chen, Erika Sheffer, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Kara Lee Corthron, Rajiv Joseph, and Tarell Alvin McCraney. The award will be presented to Mr. Harris on October 12 at The Vineyard's annual Emerging Artists Luncheon. Tickets to the event are available at vineyardtheatre.org/2018-luncheon.



Jeremy O. Harris is a theatre artist residing in New Haven, CT, by way of Los Angeles, CA. He is currently in his third year at the Yale School of Drama. His play "Daddy" will have its world-premiere in the winter of 2019 as part of the Vineyard's 2018-19 season in a co-production with The New Group. As a playwright, his full-length plays include XANDER XYST, DRAGON: 1, SLAVE PLAY (upcoming at New York Theatre Workshop, Winner of the 2018 Kennedy Center Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, 2018 O'Neill Playwrights Conference) and WATER SPORTS; OR INSIGNIFICANT WHITE BOYS. His work as a writer and director has been presented or developed by Pieterspace, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, NYTW, Performance Space New York and Playwrights Horizons. His work as an actor has been seen at About Face Theatre, The Goodman, and most recently HBO's "High Maintenance." He is a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons.



The Vineyard's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award is made possible through the generosity of The Tournesol Project.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride



