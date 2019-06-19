Photo Coverage: Vanessa Carlton Previews Her Upcoming Broadway Debut in BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Three-time Grammy Award® nominated singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton will make her Broadway debut this summer as Carole King in the hit musical Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Carlton will begin performances Thursday, June 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre and play a 10-week run.

Just yesterday, Carlton gave us a sneak peek at her upcoming performance as the iconic Carole King. Check out the photos below!

Carlton captured international attention for her debut album Be Not Nobody which is certified platinum status. In addition to the hit single "Ordinary Day," Be Not Nobody features the now iconic single "A Thousand Miles." The song is one was one of the biggest hits of 2002 and was nominated for three Grammy Awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. In 2011, Carlton set out as an independent recording artist with her album Rabbits on the Run and then continued her musical transformation when she released the critically-acclaimed studio album Liberman in 2015.

For five years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



