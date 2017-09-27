Photo Coverage: They're Back! Billy Porter and Stark Sands Return to KINKY BOOTS

Just yesterday, Tony Award winner Billy Porter (whose recent studio album: Billy Porter Presents The Soul of Richard Rodgers debuted at #2 on the iTunes R&B charts) and Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (who appears alongside Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in Spielberg's upcoming The Papers) officially returned to Kinky Boots, reprising the roles they created as Lola and Charlie, respectively, through January 7, 2018.

A new block of tickets for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical are now available. Kinky Boots, which has played more than 1750 performance on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, are now on sale through August 26, 2018.

The winner of six 2013 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony® Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony® Award-winnerHarvey Fiersteinand direction and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell. Kinky Boots tells the uplifting and heartwarming tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a National Tour that played more than US 80 cities, an Award-winning, extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Billy Porter, Stark Sands



Billy Porter, Stark Sands



Billy Porter, Stark Sands



Stark Sands



Billy Porter



Billy Porter



Shannon O'Boyle, Billy Porter, Stark Sands, DeLaney Westfall



Shannon O'Boyle, Billy Porter, Stark Sands, DeLaney Westfall and the cast of KINKY BOOTS



Shannon O'Boyle, Billy Porter, Stark Sands, DeLaney Westfall and the cast of KINKY BOOTS



Stark Sands, Billy Porter



Stark Sands, Billy Porter



Stark Sands



Stark Sands, Billy Porter



Stark Sands, Billy Porter



Stark Sands, Billy Porter