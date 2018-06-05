2018 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: The Stars Don Their Island Best at the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony

Jun. 5, 2018  

The 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held at Circle in the Square on the set of the TONY Nominated Broadway Revival of Once on This Island yesterday, Monday, June 4.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event. Check out photos from the ceremony below!

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist Peter Filichia, the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), and Michael Kostel. Directed byStephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), the afternoon's activities include a special performance by Tony Award-winner Phillip Boykin (Porgy & Bess).

Theatre World Alum Tony Award-winner Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly!) bestowed the John Willis Award on cast mate Victor Garber, and the grand dame of theatre Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women) presented the Dorothy Loudon Award to Ben Edelman. Presenters include Nicholas Barasch, Daniel N. Durant, Cynthia Erivo, Anita Gillette,Rodney Hicks, Marin Ireland, Baayork Lee, Lea Salonga, Wesley Taylor, and more.

The 2018 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance are Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Jamie Brewer (Amy and the Orphans), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child),Johnny Flynn (Hangmen), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), James McArdle (Angels in America),Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants),Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!), and Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

The Awards during the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards at Circle in the Square on June 4, 2018 in New York City.
The Awards during the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards at Circle in the Square on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Peter Filicia
Peter Filicia

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo

Noma Dumezweni and Cynthia Erivo
Noma Dumezweni and Cynthia Erivo

Noma Dumezweni and Cynthia Erivo
Noma Dumezweni and Cynthia Erivo

Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni
Noma Dumezweni

Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger
Celia Keenan-Bolger

Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle
Anthony Boyle

Peter Filicia
Peter Filicia

Lionel Larner
Lionel Larner

Lionel Larner
Lionel Larner

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson

Lionel Larner and Glenda Jackson
Lionel Larner and Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson

Lionel Larner and Glenda Jackson
Lionel Larner and Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson
Glenda Jackson

Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman
Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman

Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman
Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman

Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman
Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman

Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman
Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman

Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman
Lionel Larner, Glenda Jackson and Ben Edelman

Baayork Lee
Baayork Lee

Baayork Lee
Baayork Lee

Baayork Lee and Jamie Brewer
Baayork Lee and Jamie Brewer

Baayork Lee and Jamie Brewer
Baayork Lee and Jamie Brewer

Jamie Brewer
Jamie Brewer

Baayork Lee and Jamie Brewer
Baayork Lee and Jamie Brewer

James McArdle
James McArdle

James McArdle
James McArdle

James McArdle
James McArdle

James McArdle
James McArdle

Denise Gough
Denise Gough

Denise Gough
Denise Gough

Denise Gough
Denise Gough

Denise Gough
Denise Gough

Anita Gillette
Anita Gillette

Anita Gillette
Anita Gillette

Nicholas Barasch
Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch
Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch
Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch
Nicholas Barasch

Rodney Hicks
Rodney Hicks

Rodney Hicks
Rodney Hicks

Hailey Kilgore
Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore
Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore
Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore
Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore
Hailey Kilgore

Wesley Taylor
Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor
Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor
Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor
Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor and Ethan Slater
Wesley Taylor and Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Wesley Taylor and Ethan Slater
Wesley Taylor and Ethan Slater

Wesley Taylor
Wesley Taylor

Ethan Slater
Ethan Slater

Daniel N. Durant
Daniel N. Durant

Daniel N. Durant
Daniel N. Durant

Daniel N. Durant
Daniel N. Durant

Lauren Ridloff and Daniel N. Durant
Lauren Ridloff and Daniel N. Durant

Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff and Daniel N. Durant
Lauren Ridloff and Daniel N. Durant

Lauren Ridloff
Lauren Ridloff

Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton
Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton

Harry Hadden-Paton
Harry Hadden-Paton

Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton
Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton

Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton
Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton

Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton
Lea Salonga and Harry Hadden-Paton

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway
Dale Badway

Dale Badway and Bernadette Peters
Dale Badway and Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Charlie Stemp
Charlie Stemp

Charlie Stemp
Charlie Stemp

Bernadette Peters and Charlie Stemp
Bernadette Peters and Charlie Stemp

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters and Charlie Stemp
Bernadette Peters and Charlie Stemp

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Victor Garber
Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber

