Photo Coverage: The Stars Don Their Island Best at the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony

The 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held at Circle in the Square on the set of the TONY Nominated Broadway Revival of Once on This Island yesterday, Monday, June 4.

BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the big event. Check out photos from the ceremony below!

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist Peter Filichia, the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), and Michael Kostel. Directed byStephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), the afternoon's activities include a special performance by Tony Award-winner Phillip Boykin (Porgy & Bess).

Theatre World Alum Tony Award-winner Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly!) bestowed the John Willis Award on cast mate Victor Garber, and the grand dame of theatre Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women) presented the Dorothy Loudon Award to Ben Edelman. Presenters include Nicholas Barasch, Daniel N. Durant, Cynthia Erivo, Anita Gillette,Rodney Hicks, Marin Ireland, Baayork Lee, Lea Salonga, Wesley Taylor, and more.

The 2018 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance are Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Jamie Brewer (Amy and the Orphans), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child),Johnny Flynn (Hangmen), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), James McArdle (Angels in America),Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants),Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!), and Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



The Awards during the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards at Circle in the Square on June 4, 2018 in New York City.



