Photo Coverage: The Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of 14th Annual UNDER THE RADAR Festival

The Public Theater just celebrated opening night of its 14th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL, running through January 15, 2018.

This popular and highly-anticipated program of The Public's winter season will include artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including Cuba, China, Canada, Italy, Japan, UK, Poland, and Slovenia. Curated by UTR Festival Director Mark Russell, this year's UNDER THE RADAR expands to venues throughout New York City in addition to The Public Theater's home at Astor Place.

Work by innovative artists Dickie Beau; Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen; David Cale; Adam Gopnik; Ayesha Jordan & Charlotte Brathwaite; Toshi Reagon & Bernice Johnson Reagon; Andrew Schneider; Teatro El Público; and Janek Turkowski will be featured at The Public.

UTR 2018 also includes works by Nature Theater of Oklahoma & EnKnapGroup; Satoshi Miyagi; Motus; Roger Guenveur Smith & CalArts Center for New Performance; and Split Britches at partner venues throughout New York City.

The line-up for the Devised Theater Working Group's INCOMING! Series includes George & Co.; harunalee; Kareem M. Lucas; Modesto Flako Jimenez; Annie Saunders with Becca Wolff; and Peter Mills Weiss & Julia Mounsey.

The 12-day festival will also include the return of Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert performances; and the Under the Radar Professional Symposium.

Public Theater Member and Partner tickets for the 2018 UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL start at $20 and are available now. Single tickets to UTR shows start at $25. Tickets can be accessed online at www.undertheradarfestival.com; The Taub Box Office at The Public at 425 Lafayette Street; or by phone at 212-967-7555, beginning Tuesday, November 7. Tickets for partner venue events at the Japan Society, La MaMa, and NYU Skirball can be purchased directly from the venues. All tickets are subject to facility and service fees. The "UTR Pack" is back by popular demand, granting admission to any five or more UTR shows at The Public and BRIC starting at $100. The "UTR Pack" is available now.

Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert returns this year with performances by Choir! Choir! Choir!; Martha Graham Cracker; Nona Hendryx; Erin Markey; and Samora Abayomi Pinderhughes. This exciting series highlights the multidisciplinary music/theater hybrids emerging from this renowned venue's programming. The Library at The Public will also be open nightly for food and drink, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Over the last 14 years, The Public's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has presented over 229 companies from 42 countries. It has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backgrounds who are redefining the act of making theater. Widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Elevator Repair Service, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, Gob Squad, Belarus Free Theatre, Guillermo Calderón, and Young Jean Lee. These artists provide a snapshot of contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice, and pointing to the future of the art form.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



