Photo Coverage: The Company of the First National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Meets the Press!

Sep. 6, 2018  

The first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen is gearing up to hit the road. The cast and creatives got together to greet the press this week, check out Ben Levi Ross, Jessica Phillips and the whole tour family greeting the press in the photos below!

Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances in September 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, followed by engagements in Los Angeles and San Francisco. For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips will play 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll will play 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar will play 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

National Tour Photo Call for 'Dear Evan Hansen' on September 6, 2018 at the New 42nd Street Studios in New York City.

Michael Greif, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson

Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson

Michael Greif, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson

Michael Greif with cast

Ben Levi Ross, Michael Greif, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Ben Levi Ross

The cast and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen

The cast and creative team of Dear Evan Hansen

Creative Team: Justin Paul, Steven Levenson, Michael Greif and Benj Pasek

Creative Team: Justin Paul, Steven Levenson, Stacey Mindich, Michael Greif, and Benj Pasek

Creative Team: Justin Paul, Steven Levenson, Stacey Mindich, Michael Greif, and Benj Pasek

Phoebe Koyabe, Marrick Smith, Ben Levi Ross, Jessica Phillips, Jared Goldsmith, Maggie McKenna, Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar

Phoebe Koyabe, Marrick Smith, Ben Levi Ross, Jessica Phillips, Jared Goldsmith, Maggie McKenna, Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar

Marrick Smith, Maggie McKenna, Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar

Marrick Smith

Maggie McKenna

Christiane Noll

Aaron Lazar

Marrick Smith, Maggie McKenna, Christiane Noll and Aaron Lazar

Ben Levi Ross

Ben Levi Ross

Ben Levi Ross

Ben Levi Ross and Jessica Phillips

Ben Levi Ross and Jessica Phillips

Ben Levi Ross and Jessica Phillips

Ben Levi Ross and Jessica Phillips

Ben Levi Ross and Jessica Phillips

Ben Levi Ross

Ben Levi Ross

