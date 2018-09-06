Photo Coverage: The Company of the First National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Meets the Press!
The first national tour of Dear Evan Hansen is gearing up to hit the road. The cast and creatives got together to greet the press this week, check out Ben Levi Ross, Jessica Phillips and the whole tour family greeting the press in the photos below!
Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances in September 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, followed by engagements in Los Angeles and San Francisco. For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.
Stage and TV star Jessica Phillips will play 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll will play 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar will play 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.
The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ciara Alyse Harris, John Hemphill, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
