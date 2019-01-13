THE CHER SHOW
Photo Coverage: The Cast of THE CHER SHOW Chats at BroadwayCon

Jan. 13, 2019  

We are officially into Day Three of BroadwayCon! Today we're taking you inside one of the panels from Day One, featuring the cast of The Cher Show! BroadwayWorld was in attendance at the panel, and you can check out all of the photos below!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Stephanie J. Block

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno and Teal Wicks

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Teal Wicks

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Micaela Diamond and Teal Wicks

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Stephanie J. Block

Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Stephanie J. Block

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Matthew Hydzik, Micaela Diamond, Michael Campayno, Teal Wicks, Michael Berresse, Stephanie J. Block and Jarrod Spector

Walter McBride

