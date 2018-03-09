SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
Photo Coverage: The Cast of SUMMER Gives a Preview Performance for the Press

Mar. 9, 2018  

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is headed for Broadway! The cast gave the press a preview of what's to come yesterday, and BroadwayWorld captured all the action. Check out the photos below!

SUMMER will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2018. Preview performances begin March 28, 2018.

The three actresses who will play the role of musical icon Donna Summer will be Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Once on This Island) as "Diva Donna," Ariana DeBose (A Bronx Tale, Hamilton) as "Disco Donna" and Storm Lever(Freaky Friday) as "Duckling Donna."

The cast of SUMMER also includes Aaron Krohn (Cabaret) as "Neil," Ken Robinson (The Color Purple) as "Andrew Gaines," and Jared Zirilli (Lysistrata Jones) as "Bruce Sudano." The ensemble is comprised of Angelica Beliard(On Your Feet), Mackenzie Bell (Sunset Boulevard), Kaleigh Cronin (A Bronx Tale), Kimberly Dodson (Duress film), Anissa Felix (Sunset Boulevard), Drew Wildman Foster (Sunset Boulevard), Kendal Hartse (Rodgers + Hammerstein Cinderella), Afra Hines (Shuffle Along), Jenny Laroche ("Smash"), Wonu Ogunfowora(A Bronx Tale), Rebecca Riker (An American in Paris), Christina Acosta Robinson ("Dexter"), Jessica Rush(Jersey Boys), and Harris M. Turner. Swings include Aurelia Michael (Legally Blonde) and Jody Reynard (Chicago tour).

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era, and the supreme queen for every diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You, Baby;" "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Des McAnuff

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

Ariana DeBose and cast

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Storm Lever

Storm Lever

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

Storm Lever

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose and cast

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Des McAnuff

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Des McAnuff

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze and cast

LaChanze and Ariana DeBose

LaChanze and Ariana DeBose with cast

LaChanze and Ariana DeBose with cast

LaChanze and Ariana DeBose with cast

LaChanze and Ariana DeBose with cast

Ariana DeBose and cast

LaChanze and Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Storm Lever, LaChanze and Ariana DeBose

