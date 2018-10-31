Photo Coverage: The Cast of DAYS OF RAGE Celebrates Opening Night

Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season, Second Stage Theater presents the world premiere of Steven Levenson's play, Days of Rage, directed by Trip Cullman.

The company features Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Tavi Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue), Lauren Patten, and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation).

The show officially opened last night, October 30, at the Tony Kiser Theater. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party below!

Against the backdrop of an endless, unwinnable war raging halfway across the world, and a polarizing president recklessly stoking the flames of racist backlash at home - a generation of young people rises up to demand change from a corrupt political establishment. It is October, 1969 and unbeknownst to the rest of the world, three 20-something radicals are busy planning the impending revolution from a quiet college town in Upstate New York. But when two strangers appear, disrupting the group's delicate balance, new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart. By the Tony Award-winning writer of Dear Evan Hansen, Days of Rage is a timely new play about means and ends, ideals and extremes, and the perils of changing the world.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



