Photo Coverage: The Cast of DAYS OF RAGE Celebrates Opening Night

Oct. 31, 2018  

Continuing its 40th Anniversary Season, Second Stage Theater presents the world premiere of Steven Levenson's play, Days of Rage, directed by Trip Cullman.

The company features Mike Faist (Dear Evan Hansen), Tavi Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Paradise Blue), Lauren Patten, and Odessa Young (Assassination Nation).

The show officially opened last night, October 30, at the Tony Kiser Theater. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the opening night party below!

Against the backdrop of an endless, unwinnable war raging halfway across the world, and a polarizing president recklessly stoking the flames of racist backlash at home - a generation of young people rises up to demand change from a corrupt political establishment. It is October, 1969 and unbeknownst to the rest of the world, three 20-something radicals are busy planning the impending revolution from a quiet college town in Upstate New York. But when two strangers appear, disrupting the group's delicate balance, new dangers and old wounds threaten to tear the collective apart. By the Tony Award-winning writer of Dear Evan Hansen, Days of Rage is a timely new play about means and ends, ideals and extremes, and the perils of changing the world.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Mike Faist

J. Alphonse Nicholson and Mike Faist

Mike Faist

J. Alphonse Nicholson and Mike Faist

Mary Louise Parker and J. Alphonse Nicholson

Mary Louise Parker and J. Alphonse Nicholson

Mary Louise Parker

Mary Louise Parker

Mary Louise Parker

Rachel Bay Jones, Steven Levenson, Will Roland and Mike Faist

Rachel Bay Jones and Steven Levenson

Rachel Bay Jones, Steven Levenson, Will Roland and Mike Faist

Tavi Gevinson

Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten and Odessa Young

Tavi Gevinson

Lauren Patten

Odessa Young

Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten and Odessa Young

Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten and Odessa Young

Tavi Gevinson, Lauren Patten and Odessa Young

Odessa Young

Lauren Patten

Tavi Gevinson

Tavi Gevinson

Odessa Young, Lauren Patten, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tavi Gevinson and Mike Faist

Odessa Young, Lauren Patten, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tavi Gevinson and Mike Faist

Steven Levenson, Odessa Young, Lauren Patten, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tavi Gevinson, Mike Faist and Carole Rothman

Steven Levenson, Odessa Young, Lauren Patten, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tavi Gevinson, Mike Faist, Carole Rothman and company

Walter McBride

