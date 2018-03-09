Photo Coverage: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates One Disastrous Year On Broadway

Mar. 9, 2018  

The Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End comedy, officially began performances Thursday, March 9, 2017. Today it celebrates one year of hilarity on the Great White Way.

BroadwayWorld stopped by the Lyceum this week to visit with the company as they celebrated a disastrous first year on Broadway. See photos from the event below!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Photos by Jennifer Broski.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG 1st Anniversary Cake

The cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The Company of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

