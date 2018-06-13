Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Tony Wins With Post-Show Jam Outside the Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

Last night, the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Band of the The Band's Visit took to the stage door for a celebratory post-show jam session to celebrate the show's 10 Tonys including Best Musical. BroadwayWorld got to catch the exciting concert, and you can check out photos below!

THE BAND'S VISIT won Tonys in 10 of the 11 categories for which it was nominated, including the biggest prize of the evening, Best Musical. In the winner's room following the broadcast producer Orin Wolf confirmed a long wafting rumor that Israeli actor Sasson Gabai would be taking over the role that won Tony Shalhoub a Tony Award beginning on June 26.

The Band's Visit features music and lyrics by David Yazbek, a book by Itamar Moses, is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by David Cromer. The Broadway company ofThe Band's Visit includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Kai Harada(Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

For more information, visit thebandsvisitmusical.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

