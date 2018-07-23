Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The new production of Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller, officially opened last night, Sunday, July 22. The vibrant nine-member ensemble led by director choreographer Joshua Bergasse brings new life to more than 30 classic songs including "Stand by Me," "I'm a Woman," "Hound Dog," "Fools Fall In Love," "On Broadway," "Yakety Yak," "Pearl's a Singer," "Treat Me Nice," "There Goes My Baby," "Love Potion #9," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Spanish Harlem."
Smokey Joe's Cafe features Dwayne Cooper (Motown, Hairspray), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures Off-Broadway), John Edwards (Jersey Boys), Dionne D. Figgins (Hot Feet, Memphis), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton Off-Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King), Max Sangerman (Blue Man Group Off-Broadway), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot).
Featuring a wide-ranging catalog, from joyous anthems ("Saved") to comedic romps ("Charlie Brown") to songs of yearning ("I Who Have Nothing"), the storytelling aspect of Leiberand Stoller's songwriting paired perfectly with the theatrical medium. With soulful ballads rooted in blues, their songs celebrate the humor, passion, and heartbreak that infuse everyday lives. Classics such as "Neighborhood" and "Stand by Me" celebrated the power of community and friendship and deeply resonated with the African American community just as much as they did with rebellious suburban teenagers. Now, this classic show returns to NYC to thrill a new generation of theatergoers with its enduring themes and searing emotions.
We're taking you inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon
Michael Park and Adrian Bailey
Basil Twist and Ken Ard
Joshua Bergasse and Sara Mearns
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Brenda Braxton and Lindsay Roberts
Brenda Braxton and Lindsay Roberts
Shavey Brown and Lindsay Roberts
Shavey Brown and Lindsay Roberts
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Dan Domenech, Antoinette Comer, Alison Solomon, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Shavey Brown
John Arthur Greene and Emma Degerstedt
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Dionne D. Figgins, Emma Degerstedt, and Alysha Umphress
Dionne D. Figgins and Emma Degerstedt
Dionne D. Figgins and Emma Degerstedt
John Edwards, Jelani Remy, Ken Ard, and Kyle Taylor Parker
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Alison Solomon, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Alison Solomon, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Alison Solomon, Mike Stoller, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Dwayne Cooper and Joshua Bergasse