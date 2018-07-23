SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE
Click Here for More Articles on SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!

Jul. 23, 2018  

The new production of Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller, officially opened last night, Sunday, July 22. The vibrant nine-member ensemble led by director choreographer Joshua Bergasse brings new life to more than 30 classic songs including "Stand by Me," "I'm a Woman," "Hound Dog," "Fools Fall In Love," "On Broadway," "Yakety Yak," "Pearl's a Singer," "Treat Me Nice," "There Goes My Baby," "Love Potion #9," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Spanish Harlem."

Smokey Joe's Cafe features Dwayne Cooper (Motown, Hairspray), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures Off-Broadway), John Edwards (Jersey Boys), Dionne D. Figgins (Hot Feet, Memphis), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton Off-Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King), Max Sangerman (Blue Man Group Off-Broadway), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot).

Featuring a wide-ranging catalog, from joyous anthems ("Saved") to comedic romps ("Charlie Brown") to songs of yearning ("I Who Have Nothing"), the storytelling aspect of Leiberand Stoller's songwriting paired perfectly with the theatrical medium. With soulful ballads rooted in blues, their songs celebrate the humor, passion, and heartbreak that infuse everyday lives. Classics such as "Neighborhood" and "Stand by Me" celebrated the power of community and friendship and deeply resonated with the African American community just as much as they did with rebellious suburban teenagers. Now, this classic show returns to NYC to thrill a new generation of theatergoers with its enduring themes and searing emotions.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
John Arthur Greene

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Ben Vereen

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Andrew Rannells

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
David Keyes

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Adrian Bailey

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Park and Adrian Bailey

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Park

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Ben Vereen and Adrian Bailey

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Adrian Bailey

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Brenda Braxton and Ken Ard

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Brenda Braxton

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Deb Lyons and Rebecca Luker

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Alison Solomon

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Stephen DeRosa

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Basil Twist and Ken Ard

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Joshua Bergasse and Sara Mearns

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Gideon Glick

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Gideon Glick and Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Ashley Park

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Brenda Braxton and Lindsay Roberts

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Brenda Braxton and Lindsay Roberts

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Lindsay Roberts

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Lindsay Roberts

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Shavey Brown and Lindsay Roberts

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Shavey Brown and Lindsay Roberts

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Shavey Brown

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Shavey Brown

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dionne D. Figgins

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dionne D. Figgins

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dan Domenech

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dan Domenech

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Antoinette Comer

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Antoinette Comer

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Kyle Taylor Parker

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Kyle Taylor Parker

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dan Domenech, Antoinette Comer, Alison Solomon, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Shavey Brown

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Bronwyn Tarboton

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Bronwyn Tarboton

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Emma Degerstedt

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Emma Degerstedt

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
John Arthur Greene and Emma Degerstedt

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Max Sangerman

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Max Sangerman

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Dionne D. Figgins, Emma Degerstedt, and Alysha Umphress

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dionne D. Figgins and Emma Degerstedt

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dionne D. Figgins and Emma Degerstedt

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
John Edwards, Jelani Remy, Ken Ard, and Kyle Taylor Parker

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Jelani Remy

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Jelani Remy

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
John Edwards

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
John Edwards

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Alison Solomon, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Alison Solomon, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Alison Solomon, Mike Stoller, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dwayne Cooper

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Dwayne Cooper and Joshua Bergasse

Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
Mike Stoller and Joshua Bergasse

buy tickets


Related Articles


From This Author Jessica Fallon Gordon



  • Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: TRAINSPOTTING LIVE Celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars Come Out For Broadway Barks, Hosted by Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber
  • Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates Opening Night of MARY PAGE MARLOWE, with Tatiana Maslany, & More!
  • Photo Coverage: Audra McDonald, Idina Menzel, Chita Rivera & More Sing to Protect Families on the Border at Concert for America!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       