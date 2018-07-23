Photo Coverage: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Celebrates Opening Night!

The new production of Smokey Joe's Cafe: The Songs of Leiber & Stoller, officially opened last night, Sunday, July 22. The vibrant nine-member ensemble led by director choreographer Joshua Bergasse brings new life to more than 30 classic songs including "Stand by Me," "I'm a Woman," "Hound Dog," "Fools Fall In Love," "On Broadway," "Yakety Yak," "Pearl's a Singer," "Treat Me Nice," "There Goes My Baby," "Love Potion #9," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Spanish Harlem."

Smokey Joe's Cafe features Dwayne Cooper (Motown, Hairspray), Emma Degerstedt (Desperate Measures Off-Broadway), John Edwards (Jersey Boys), Dionne D. Figgins (Hot Feet, Memphis), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Spamilton Off-Broadway), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jelani Remy (Disney's The Lion King), Max Sangerman (Blue Man Group Off-Broadway), and Alysha Umphress (On The Town, American Idiot).

Featuring a wide-ranging catalog, from joyous anthems ("Saved") to comedic romps ("Charlie Brown") to songs of yearning ("I Who Have Nothing"), the storytelling aspect of Leiberand Stoller's songwriting paired perfectly with the theatrical medium. With soulful ballads rooted in blues, their songs celebrate the humor, passion, and heartbreak that infuse everyday lives. Classics such as "Neighborhood" and "Stand by Me" celebrated the power of community and friendship and deeply resonated with the African American community just as much as they did with rebellious suburban teenagers. Now, this classic show returns to NYC to thrill a new generation of theatergoers with its enduring themes and searing emotions.

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



John Arthur Greene



Ben Vereen



Andrew Rannells



David Keyes



Adrian Bailey



Michael Park and Adrian Bailey



Michael Park



Ben Vereen and Adrian Bailey



Adrian Bailey



Brenda Braxton and Ken Ard



Brenda Braxton



Deb Lyons and Rebecca Luker



Alison Solomon



Stephen DeRosa



Basil Twist and Ken Ard



Joshua Bergasse and Sara Mearns



Gideon Glick



Gideon Glick and Ashley Park



Ashley Park



The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Mike Stoller and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Brenda Braxton and Lindsay Roberts



Brenda Braxton and Lindsay Roberts



Lindsay Roberts



Lindsay Roberts



Shavey Brown and Lindsay Roberts



Shavey Brown and Lindsay Roberts



Shavey Brown



Shavey Brown



Dionne D. Figgins



Dionne D. Figgins



Dan Domenech



Dan Domenech



Antoinette Comer



Antoinette Comer



Kyle Taylor Parker



Kyle Taylor Parker



Dan Domenech, Antoinette Comer, Alison Solomon, Bronwyn Tarboton, and Shavey Brown



Bronwyn Tarboton



Bronwyn Tarboton



Emma Degerstedt



Emma Degerstedt



John Arthur Greene and Emma Degerstedt



Max Sangerman



Max Sangerman



Alysha Umphress



Alysha Umphress



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Dionne D. Figgins, Emma Degerstedt, and Alysha Umphress



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz



Dionne D. Figgins and Emma Degerstedt



Dionne D. Figgins and Emma Degerstedt



John Edwards, Jelani Remy, Ken Ard, and Kyle Taylor Parker



Jelani Remy



Jelani Remy



John Edwards



John Edwards



The cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Alison Solomon, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Alison Solomon, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Alison Solomon, Mike Stoller, Joshua Bergasse and the cast of SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE



Dwayne Cooper



Dwayne Cooper and Joshua Bergasse



Mike Stoller and Joshua Bergasse