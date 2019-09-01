Photo Coverage: Remembering Isabel Toledo

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, costume designer Isabel Toledo has passed away.

Toledo earned worldwide acclaim for designing Michelle Obama's Inauguration dress and matching overcoat and with her husband and frequent collaborator, the illustrator Ruben Toledo, designed new sets and costumes for the Miami City Ballet's 2017 production of "The Nutcracker."

Her Broadway work includes costumes for the 2013 production of After Midnight, the new musical that introduced Harlem's Golden Age to a whole new generation.

Today, BroadwayWorld is remembering Toledo with a look back into our archives. Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Isabel Toledo attends the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'After Midnight' at the Brooke Atkinson Theatre on November 3, 2013 in New York City.



Isabel Toledo and Ruben Toledo attend the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'After Midnight' at the Brooke Atkinson Theatre on November 3, 2013 in New York City.



Isabel Toledo attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "THE MIRACLE WORKER" at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City. March 3, 2010



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attending the The 68th Annual The Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City.



Isabel Toledo and Ruben Toledo attending the The 68th Annual The Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 8, 2014 in New York City.



Ruben Toledo & Isabel Toledo attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Ghetto Klown' at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.



Isabel Toledo attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Ghetto Klown' at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.



Ruben Toledo & Isabel Toledo attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Ghetto Klown' at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City.



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "THE MIRACLE WORKER" at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City. March 3, 2010



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attend the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Visit' at the Lyceum Theatre on April 23, 2015 in New York City.



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attend the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'The Visit' at the Lyceum Theatre on April 23, 2015 in New York City.



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attend the Broadway Opening Performance of 'Side Show' at St. James Theatre Theatre on November 17, 2014 in New York City.



Patti LaBelle and Isabel Toledo backstage after Patti LaBelle's debut in 'After Midnight' at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 10, 2014 in New York City.



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attend the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City.



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attend the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City.



Ruben Toledo and Isabel Toledo attend the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City.



Isabel Toledo during the Final Broadway Curtain Call for 'After Midnight' at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 29, 2014 in New York City.