Costume Designer Isabel Toledo Passes Away

Aug. 26, 2019  

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that costume designer Isabel Toledo has passed away.

Toledo earned worldwide acclaim for designing Michelle Obama's Inauguration dress and matching overcoat and with her husband and frequent collaborator, the illustrator Ruben Toledo, designed new sets and costumes for the Miami City Ballet's 2017 production of "The Nutcracker."

Her Broadway work includes costumes for the 2013 production of After Midnight, the new musical that introduced Harlem's Golden Age to a whole new generation.

Look back at her work with costume sketches by Ruben Toledo, courtesy of Scott Sanders.

