Photo Coverage: RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR CAST Meets The Press

The RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSRY SHOW opens tonight, March 10, at Radio City Music Hall, as part of a 45-city North American Tour. The company met the press this week! See photos from the event below!

RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW is a reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the ground-breaking show with new, innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





Related Articles