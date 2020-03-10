Photo Coverage: RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR CAST Meets The Press
The RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSRY SHOW opens tonight, March 10, at Radio City Music Hall, as part of a 45-city North American Tour. The company met the press this week! See photos from the event below!
RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW is a reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.
Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the ground-breaking show with new, innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour
Riverdance
The Cast of Riverdance
The Cast of Riverdance
Jason O'Neill
Jason O'Neill and The Cast of Riverdance
Maggie Darlington
Maggie Darlington
Jason O'Neill
Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill
Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill
Jason O'Neill and Maggie Darlington
Jason O'Neill and Maggie Darlington
Jason O'Neill and Maggie Darlington
The Cast of Riverdance
The Cast of Riverdance
Jason O'Neill ad Maggie Darlington
Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill
The Cast of Riverdance
The Russian Dance Troupe
The Tappers-Jason E. Bernard, Tyler Knowlin and Lamont Brown
Rocio Montoya-Flaminco Dancer
The Lead Dancers
The Cast of Riverdance
The Creative Team-Padraic Moyles (Associate Director), Bill Whelan (Composer), Joan Bergin (Costume Design) and John McColgan (Director)
Padraic Moyles, Bill Whelan, Joan Bergin and John McColgan