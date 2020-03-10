Photo Coverage: RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY TOUR CAST Meets The Press

Article Pixel Mar. 10, 2020  

The RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSRY SHOW opens tonight, March 10, at Radio City Music Hall, as part of a 45-city North American Tour. The company met the press this week! See photos from the event below!

RIVERDANCE 25th ANNIVERSARY SHOW is a reinvention of the beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have reimagined the ground-breaking show with new, innovative lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Tour

Riverdance

John McColgan

Padraic Moyles

John McColgan

The Cast of Riverdance

The Cast of Riverdance

Jason O'Neill

Jason O'Neill and The Cast of Riverdance

Maggie Darlington

Maggie Darlington

Jason O'Neill

Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill

Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill

Jason O'Neill and Maggie Darlington

Jason O'Neill and Maggie Darlington

Jason O'Neill and Maggie Darlington

The Cast of Riverdance

The Cast of Riverdance

Jason O'Neill ad Maggie Darlington

Maggie Darlington and Jason O'Neill

The Cast of Riverdance

The Russian Dance Troupe

The Tappers-Jason E. Bernard, Tyler Knowlin and Lamont Brown

Rocio Montoya-Flaminco Dancer

The Lead Dancers

The Cast of Riverdance

The Creative Team-Padraic Moyles (Associate Director), Bill Whelan (Composer), Joan Bergin (Costume Design) and John McColgan (Director)

Padraic Moyles, Bill Whelan, Joan Bergin and John McColgan

Bill Whelan




