Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 75th Annual Theatre World Awards!

Just last night, Broadway gathered to celebrate the Theatre World Awards at the Neil Simon Theatre (250 West 52nd Street), home of the sensational Broadway hit, The Cher Show.

Theatre World Alum Kristine Nielsen and Julie White (Gary: A Sequel To Titus Andronicus) bestow the 7th Annual John Willis Award on castmate Nathan Lane, and Lionel Larner presented the 11th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award to Hampton Fluker (All My Sons). Presenters included Theatre World Alum Nicholas Barasch, Justin Bohon, Danielle Brooks, Geneva Carr, Charles Dale, Rosemary Harris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Elaine Joyce, Rob McClure, Ruthie Ann Miles, and more.

The 2019 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance were Gbenga Akinnagbe (To Kill A Mockingbird), Tom Glynn-Carney (The Ferryman), Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice), Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), James Davis (Oklahoma!), Micaela Diamond, (The Cher Show), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Simone Missick (Paradise Blue), Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy/Ain't Too Proud), Colton Ryan (Girl from The North Country), Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

