SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
Click Here for More Articles on SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPRINGSTEEN on BROADWAY!

Oct. 13, 2017  

Bruce Springsteen made his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Springsteen on Broadway opened officially last night, Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through February 3, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and brings you an inside look below!

This stripped-down performance will feature only The Boss, his guitar and his piano in the ultimate evening for any Springsteen fan. Opening nights typically are invite-only affairs for music's and Broadway's brightest luminaries. No tickets have been sold to the general public for this performance.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky(scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPRINGSTEEN on BROADWAY!
  • Photo Coverage: Squidward & Sandy & Patrick & More! Go Inside Rehearsals for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
  • Photo Coverage: The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Casts Is Getting Into Character in Rehearsals for Broadway!
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: TIME AND THE CONWAYS Company Take Opening Night Bows on Broadway
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TIME AND THE CONWAYS!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com