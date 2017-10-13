Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPRINGSTEEN on BROADWAY!
Bruce Springsteen made his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Springsteen on Broadway opened officially last night, Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through February 3, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and brings you an inside look below!
This stripped-down performance will feature only The Boss, his guitar and his piano in the ultimate evening for any Springsteen fan. Opening nights typically are invite-only affairs for music's and Broadway's brightest luminaries. No tickets have been sold to the general public for this performance.
The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky(scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).
Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.
Photo credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Theatre Marquee
Patti Scialfa
Patti Scialfa
Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen
Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen
Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt
Tommy Mottola and wife Thalia
Tommy Mottola and wife Thalia
Thalia
Cate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Cate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg
Christy Turlington and Ed Burns
Christy Turlington and Ed Burns
Ralph Lauren and Ricky Anne Loew-Beer
Ralph Lauren and Ricky Anne Loew-Beer
Max Weinberg and Becky Weinberg
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Imogen Lloyd
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Imogen Lloyd
Jake Clemons
Jake Clemons
Marc Schauer and Laura Linney
Jimmy Iovine and wife Liberty Ross
Danny Clinch
Jon Stewart and wife Tracey McShane
Leslie Moonves and wife Julie Chen
James Nederlander and Margo McNabb
Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson
Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen
Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen
Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen
Theatre Marquee