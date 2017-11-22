Photo Coverage: Noah Galvin Takes First Bows in DEAR EVAN HANSEN!

Just last night, Noah Galvin took over the title role in Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN. BroadwayWorld was on hand at the Music Box Theatre to bring you photos from his first official curtain call below!

The 23-year-old Real O'Neals alum is making his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony-winning show, for a run that will continue through mid-January 2018. He's the first actor to take over the role from original star Ben Platt, who departed the production on Sunday. Taylor Trensch, currently playing Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly! opposite Bette Midler, will play the part from there.

Written by the Tony-winning composing team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul- Oscar winners this year for their lyrics to La La Land's "City of Stars" - with a book from Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of of an anxiety-plagued high school loner named Evan who is paralyzed by the hyper-connectivity of social media and forced to watch the world from the outside looking in. Trying to improve his self-image, Evan writes himself a letter that is mistaken for a classmate's suicide note and rides that error to popularity. (The story is loosely based on an experience Pasek witnessed in high school).

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Noah Galvin and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen



Laura Dreyfuss and fans



Rachel Bay Jones and Steven Levenson



Jennifer Laura Thompson and fans



