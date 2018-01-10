Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of MCC's RELEVANCE, with Jayne Houdyshell & More!

MCC Theater (Robert LuPone, Bernard Telsey, William Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director) will soon present the third show of its 2017-18 season: the World Premiere of Relevance, written by J. Lee ("How to Get Away With Murder," "Looking") with direction by Tony Award® nominee Liesl Tommy(Eclipsed).

The cast will feature Tony Award® nominee, Outer Critics Circle and Obie Award winner Pascale Armand (Eclipsed), Molly Camp (The Heiress), and Emmy Award® nominee Richard Masur("Transparent," "Orange Is the New Black"). They will join the previously announced Tony Award® winner and MCC alum Jayne Houdyshell (The Humans; A Doll's House, Part 2; Coraline at MCC Theater).

As previously announced, Relevance begins previews at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) on Thursday, February 1, 2018, with an official opening night set for Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

In Relevance, Theresa Hanneck is a celebrated author and veteran feminist warrior; Msemaji Ukweli is a promising young writer who is quickly becoming the leading cultural critic on race, class, and gender for a new generation. When a heated exchange between the two women goes viral, Theresa finds herself ill-equipped to manage her message in the social media era-especially against a rival whose time may have come. Directed by Tony Award® nominee Liesl Tommy, a collision of ideals within the feminist movement propels J. Lee's riveting drama from breathless start to surprising finish.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Liesl Tommy and J.C. Lee



Richard Masur, Jayne Houdyshell, Molly Camp, and Pascale Armand



Liesl Tommy and J.C. Lee



