Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!

More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts came together to meet their biggest fans today, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The stars of past, current and future shows visited the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, to meet and take photos with fans from 11 am to 3 pm. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the excitement of the day from the booths to the stars. Below, check out photos!

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million. For more information on the event and charity, visit broadwaycares.org.

Photos by Linda Lenzi

Related Articles