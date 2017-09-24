Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts came together to meet their biggest fans today, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
The stars of past, current and future shows visited the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, to meet and take photos with fans from 11 am to 3 pm. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the excitement of the day from the booths to the stars. Below, check out photos!
Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million. For more information on the event and charity, visit broadwaycares.org.
Photos by Linda Lenzi
Eric Petersen and Jenn Gambatese
Eric Petersen and Jenn Gambatese
Tom Hewitt and Charlotte d'Amboise
Charlotte d'Amboise and Bobby Conte Thornton
Bobby Conte Thornton and Chad Kimball
Reed Birney and Mary Beth Peil
Mary Beth Peil and Nic Rouleau
Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper
Jackie Burns, Amanda Jane Cooper and Kate Baldwin
Zachary Downer
Kate Rockwell and Zachary Downer
Kate Rockwell and Zachary Downer
John Rubinstein and Lindsay Mendez
Hugh Panaro and Carolee Carmello
Evan Todd, Tom Viola, Chilina Kennedy and Ben Jacoby
Chilina Kennedy and Ben Jacoby
Evan Todd, Chilina Kennedy and Ben Jacoby
L. Steven Taylor, Jelani Remy and Ann Harada
L. Steven Taylor and Jelani Remy
L. Steven Taylor and Jelani Remy
Alex Mandell, Akron Watson and Mark Evans
Hailey Kilgore
Hailey Kilgore, Richard H. Blake and Nick Cordero
Jon Jon Briones, Eva Noblezada
Michael Cerveris and John Dossett
Michael Cerveris and John Dossett
Lexi Lawson, Mandy Gonzalez, Javier Munoz
John Bolton, Christy Altomare and Derek Klena
Christy Altomare and Derek Klena
Christopher Sieber and Beth Leavel
Christopher Sieber and Beth Leavel
Max von Essen and Rodney Ingram
Billy Porter and Jay Armstrong Johnson
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita and Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters and Bryan Batt
Rebecca Luker and Danny Burstein