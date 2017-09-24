Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!

Sep. 24, 2017  

More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts came together to meet their biggest fans today, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The stars of past, current and future shows visited the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior's restaurant, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, to meet and take photos with fans from 11 am to 3 pm. BroadwayWorld was there to capture the excitement of the day from the booths to the stars. Below, check out photos!

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million. For more information on the event and charity, visit broadwaycares.org.

Photos by Linda Lenzi

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jenn Gambatese

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Eric Petersen

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Eric Petersen and Jenn Gambatese

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Eric Petersen and Jenn Gambatese

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jenn Gambatese and Tom Hewitt

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Tom Hewitt

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Tom Hewitt and Charlotte d'Amboise

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Charlotte d'Amboise and Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Charlotte d'Amboise

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Bobby Conte Thornton and Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Chad Kimball

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Drew Gehling

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Mamie Parris

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Drew Gehling and Mamie Parris

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Reed Birney

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Reed Birney and Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Mary Beth Peil

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Nic Rouleau

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Mary Beth Peil and Nic Rouleau

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jennifer Laura Thompson

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jackie Burns and Amanda Jane Cooper

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jackie Burns

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Amanda Jane Cooper

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jackie Burns, Amanda Jane Cooper and Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kate Baldwin

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kate Baldwin and John Cariani

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
John Cariani

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
John Cariani and Kimiko Glenn

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kimiko Glenn

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Zachary Downer

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kate Rockwell

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kate Rockwell and Zachary Downer

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kate Rockwell and Zachary Downer

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
John Rubinstein

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
John Rubinstein and Lindsay Mendez

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Carolee Carmello

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Hugh Panaro and Carolee Carmello

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Hugh Panaro

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Telly Leung

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Courtney Reed and Telly Leung

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Courtney Reed

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Evan Todd, Tom Viola, Chilina Kennedy and Ben Jacoby

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Ben Jacoby

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Chilina Kennedy

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Chilina Kennedy and Ben Jacoby

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Evan Todd, Chilina Kennedy and Ben Jacoby

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Ben Jacoby

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kara Lindsay

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Kara Lindsay and Evan Todd

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
L. Steven Taylor, Jelani Remy and Ann Harada

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Ann Harada

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
L. Steven Taylor and Jelani Remy

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
L. Steven Taylor and Jelani Remy

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Alex Mandell

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Akron Watson

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Alex Mandell, Akron Watson

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Alex Mandell, Akron Watson and Mark Evans

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Mark Evans and Sas Goldberg

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Mark Evans

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Sas Goldberg

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Hailey Kilgore

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Richard H. Blake

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Nick Cordero

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Hailey Kilgore, Richard H. Blake and Nick Cordero

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jon Jon Briones

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jon Jon Briones, Eva Noblezada

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Michael Cerveris

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Michael Cerveris and John Dossett

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
John Dossett

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Michael Cerveris and John Dossett

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Lexi Lawson

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Mandy Gonzalez

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Javier Munoz

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Lexi Lawson, Mandy Gonzalez, Javier Munoz

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
John Bolton

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
John Bolton, Christy Altomare and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Christy Altomare

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Christy Altomare and Derek Klena

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Christopher Sieber

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Christopher Sieber and Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Christopher Sieber and Beth Leavel

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Laura Osnes and Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Max von Essen

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Max von Essen and Rodney Ingram

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Rodney Ingram

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Rodney Ingram and Ali Ewoldt

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Ali Ewoldt

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
James Barbour

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Ali Ewoldt James Barbour

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Billy Porter

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Billy Porter and Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jay Armstrong Johnson

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Lesli Margherita

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Lesli Margherita and Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Bernadette Peters

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Bernadette Peters and Bryan Batt

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Bryan Batt

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Rebecca Luker

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Danny Burstein

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Rebecca Luker and Danny Burstein

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Taylor Louderman

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Barrett Wilbert Weed

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Erika Henningsen

Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
Taylor Louderman, Barrett Wilbert Weed & Erika Henningsen




Related Articles

From This Author Linda Lenzi

Linda Lenzi

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
  • Photo Coverage: Ars Nova's KPOP Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage with the Winners of the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: 2017 Drama Desk Nominees Pose for Candids at Reception

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com