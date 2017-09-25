Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!

Sep. 25, 2017  

More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts came together to meet their biggest fans yesterday, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

There were more than 50 tables full of Broadway memorabilia, collectible Playbills and unique gems. Among the shows scheduled to have tables were Aladdin; Anastasia; Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; A Bronx Tale The Musical; Dear Evan Hansen; Hamilton; Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; The Lion King; Miss Saigon; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; NEWSical The Musical; The Phantom of the Opera; School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd; Waitress and Wicked.

BroadwayWorld was there to capture the excitement of the day. Below, check out photos of the booths! Check out our coverage of the autograph table here.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million. For more information on the event and charity, visit broadwaycares.org.

Photos by Linda Lenzi

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
Spencer S. Lawson and Anthony Rosenthal

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
Charlie Siedenburg with Kirsten Kaiserh and Nicholas Gerrity from Wagner College Theater

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Dancers Over 40 Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Roundabout Theater Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Imperial Court Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Broadway Store Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Michael Crawford Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Papermill Playhouse Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The School of Rock Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Miss Saigon Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Actors' Equity Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Lion King Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Creative Goods Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Hello Dolly Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Telecharge.com Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Lights of Broadway Showcards Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
Newsical the Musical and The Marvelous Wonderettes Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The CeleBearties Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Beautiful the Musical Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Broadway Green Alliance Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Aladdin Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Waitress the Musical Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The 2NDSTAGE Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Anastasia the Musical Table

Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
The Theatre World Table




Related Articles

From This Author Linda Lenzi

Linda Lenzi

  • Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Celebrities at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market Autograph Table!
  • Photo Coverage: Ars Nova's KPOP Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Nancy Opel & Company Celebrate Opening Night of CURVY WIDOW
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage with the Winners of the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com