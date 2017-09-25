Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!
More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts came together to meet their biggest fans yesterday, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
There were more than 50 tables full of Broadway memorabilia, collectible Playbills and unique gems. Among the shows scheduled to have tables were Aladdin; Anastasia; Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; A Bronx Tale The Musical; Dear Evan Hansen; Hamilton; Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; The Lion King; Miss Saigon; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; NEWSical The Musical; The Phantom of the Opera; School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd; Waitress and Wicked.
BroadwayWorld was there to capture the excitement of the day. Below, check out photos of the booths! Check out our coverage of the autograph table here.
Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million. For more information on the event and charity, visit broadwaycares.org.
Photos by Linda Lenzi
Spencer S. Lawson and Anthony Rosenthal
Charlie Siedenburg with Kirsten Kaiserh and Nicholas Gerrity from Wagner College Theater
The Dancers Over 40 Table
The Roundabout Theater Table
The Imperial Court Table
The Broadway Store Table
The Michael Crawford Table
The Papermill Playhouse Table
The School of Rock Table
The Miss Saigon Table
The Actors' Equity Table
The Lion King Table
The Creative Goods Table
The Hello Dolly Table
The Telecharge.com Table
The Lights of Broadway Showcards Table
Newsical the Musical and The Marvelous Wonderettes Table
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Table
The CeleBearties Table
The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Table
The Beautiful the Musical Table
The Broadway Green Alliance Table
The Aladdin Table
The Waitress the Musical Table
The 2NDSTAGE Table
The Anastasia the Musical Table
The Theatre World Table