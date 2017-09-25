Photo Coverage: Check out the Booths at the 2017 BC/EFA Flea Market!

More than 70 beloved Broadway and Off-Broadway performers - from Tony Award-winning legends to anticipated debuts came together to meet their biggest fans yesterday, September 24th at the 31st Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

There were more than 50 tables full of Broadway memorabilia, collectible Playbills and unique gems. Among the shows scheduled to have tables were Aladdin; Anastasia; Beautiful - The Carole King Musical; A Bronx Tale The Musical; Dear Evan Hansen; Hamilton; Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; The Lion King; Miss Saigon; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; NEWSical The Musical; The Phantom of the Opera; School of Rock - The Musical, Sweeney Todd; Waitress and Wicked.

BroadwayWorld was there to capture the excitement of the day. Below, check out photos of the booths! Check out our coverage of the autograph table here.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record breaking $782,081, bringing the event's 30-year total to more than $12.2 million. For more information on the event and charity, visit broadwaycares.org.

Photos by Linda Lenzi



Spencer S. Lawson and Anthony Rosenthal

Charlie Siedenburg with Kirsten Kaiserh and Nicholas Gerrity from Wagner College Theater

The Dancers Over 40 Table

The Roundabout Theater Table

The Imperial Court Table

The Broadway Store Table

The Michael Crawford Table

The Papermill Playhouse Table

The School of Rock Table

The Miss Saigon Table

The Actors' Equity Table

The Lion King Table

The Creative Goods Table

The Hello Dolly Table

The Telecharge.com Table

The Lights of Broadway Showcards Table

Newsical the Musical and The Marvelous Wonderettes Table

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Table

The CeleBearties Table

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund Table

The Beautiful the Musical Table

The Broadway Green Alliance Table

The Aladdin Table

The Waitress the Musical Table

The 2NDSTAGE Table

The Anastasia the Musical Table

The Theatre World Table

