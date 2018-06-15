STRAIGHT WHITE MEN
Click Here for More Articles on STRAIGHT WHITE MEN

Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, Including Armie Hammer,Â Tom Skerritt,Â and More!

Jun. 15, 2018  

Second Stage Theater presents Straight White Men, beginning previews at the Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street) on Friday, June 29, 2018 and officially opening on Monday, July 23, 2018. Young Jean Lee's dark comedy, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will star Armie Hammer, Tom Skerritt, Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defo.

The cast met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was in attendance! Check out photos of the cast below!

It's Christmas Eve, and Ed has gathered his three adult sons to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking, and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities. Obie Award-winning playwright Young Jean Lee takes a hilariously ruthless look at the classic American father-son drama. This is one white Christmas like you've never seen before.

STRAIGHT WHITE MEN will feature scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlab, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by M.L. Dogg, choreography by Faye Driscoll and casting by Telsey + Company.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, Including Armie Hammer,Â Tom Skerritt,Â and More!
  • Photo Coverage: BroadwayHD ScreensANN With Writer and Star Holland Taylor
  • Photo Coverage: Get a Sneak Peak of Irish Rep's ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER
  • Photo Coverage: Repertorio Espanol Celebrates 50th Anniversary
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage with Melissa Benoist at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
  • Photo Coverage: Melissa Benoist Takes Her First Bows in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 