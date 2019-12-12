Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of GRAND HORIZONS on Broadway, Starring Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, and More!

Grand Horizons will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement, beginning previews December 20, 2019 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street), and officially opening on January 23, 2020.

Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons is directed by Leigh Silverman, and will feature Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), Thomas Sadoski (Ben), and Michael Urie (Brian).

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

The full creative team for Grand Horizons includes scenic design and costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company.

