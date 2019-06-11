Photo Coverage: Meet The Company of Joe Iconis' Newest Show, BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER!

Tickets are now on-sale for the New York Premiere of the new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter, opening Off-Broadway this summer at Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street). The follow-up to his viral smash hit Be More Chill which made its Broadway bow this spring, Broadway Bounty Hunter features music and lyrics by two-time Drama Desk Award nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash", The Black Suits, Bloodsong of Love at Ars Nova), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill). Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director), Broadway Bounty Hunter begins previews Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with an official opening night of Tuesday, July 23, for a limited engagement of ten weeks through Sunday, September 15.

Produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird) the cast stars Screen Actors Guild winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins Original Cast, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role, Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna; Jasmine Forsberg (Love In Hate Nation at Penn State) as Cortnie/Indigo; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug/Director; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe; Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine/Janessa; Ian Coulter-Buford and Emilie Battle (Dear Evan Hansen at Second Stage) as swing. Beloved Broadway veteran Anne L. Nathan (Once, Sunday in the Park with George) will perform the title role at Saturday matinee performances.

A fierce, funny and fearless new musical comedy inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s, Broadway Bounty Hunter stars Annie Golden as Annie, a down-on-her-luck actress of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. A "rowdy, funny, cheerfully cockeyed show" with a six-piece band performing Iconis' "lively and infectious score that's a churning blend of R&B, funk, and rock 'n' roll" (The Boston Globe), the musical chronicles a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity - and save the theatre.

Photo Credit: Monroe George





Related Articles