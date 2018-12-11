Photo Coverage: Mario Cantone, Susan Lucci & More Read Up Backstage at CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, comes to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) this holiday season.

Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk Award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out "hot off the press" & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-'em tell-alls. Created by Emmy Award nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The unique show features mashups with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles, including the most famous love story in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton - told from all sides. Celebrating its tenth hit year, Celebrity Autobiography has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, and Australia's Sydney Opera House.

With rotating cast members and ever-changing material, each performance has new and unforgettably hilarious surprises. You'll never see the same show twice!

Below, check out photos of last night's cast: Alec Baldwin, Mario Cantone, Tony Danza, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Cecily Strong.

Photo Credit: Monroe Scott

