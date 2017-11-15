Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY

Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Actually, the new play by Anna Ziegler (The Last Match, Photograph 51), directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Pipeline) and presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, opened just last night - Tuesday, November 14 - at The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series.

Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Mother Courage & Her Children at CSC, Fan Girl) and Alexandra Socha (Amazon's "Red Oaks", Fun Home, Spring Awakening) reprise their roles from the play's acclaimed Williamstown production this past summer.

At a raucous party during their freshman year at Princeton, Tom (Joshua Boone) and Amber (Alexandra Socha) connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. But as things progress, they find themselves in murky territory, with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What Actually happened between them? Tackling the highly charged topic of sexual consent, this hit production direct from Williamstown Theatre Festival explores the intersection of gender and race on campus today, offering "a portrait of a generation" (The Boston Globe). This deeply felt, funny and thought-provoking play comes from fast-rising playwright Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51) and is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Pipeline).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Saycon Sengbloh



Jill Paice, Mara Davi



Joshua Boone



Joshua Boone



Joshua Boone with his family



Joshua Boone, Saycon Sengbloh



Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha, Lileana Blain-Cruz



Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha



Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha



Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Anna Ziegler



Alexandra Socha



Alexandra Socha



Anna Ziegler



Anna Ziegler



Lileana Blain-Cruz



Lileana Blain-Cruz