ACTUALLY
Click Here for More Articles on ACTUALLY

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY

Nov. 15, 2017  

Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Actually, the new play by Anna Ziegler (The Last Match, Photograph 51), directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Pipeline) and presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, opened just last night - Tuesday, November 14 - at The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series.

Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Mother Courage & Her Children at CSC, Fan Girl) and Alexandra Socha (Amazon's "Red Oaks", Fun Home, Spring Awakening) reprise their roles from the play's acclaimed Williamstown production this past summer.

At a raucous party during their freshman year at Princeton, Tom (Joshua Boone) and Amber (Alexandra Socha) connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. But as things progress, they find themselves in murky territory, with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What Actually happened between them? Tackling the highly charged topic of sexual consent, this hit production direct from Williamstown Theatre Festival explores the intersection of gender and race on campus today, offering "a portrait of a generation" (The Boston Globe). This deeply felt, funny and thought-provoking play comes from fast-rising playwright Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51) and is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Pipeline).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Saycon Sengbloh

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Jill Paice, Mara Davi

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone with his family

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone, Saycon Sengbloh

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha, Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Joshua Boone, Alexandra Socha, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Anna Ziegler

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Alexandra Socha

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Anna Ziegler

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Anna Ziegler

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
Lileana Blain-Cruz

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY
  • Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for THE BAND'S VISIT!
  • Photo Coverage: THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the Drama League's Tribute to Steve Martin
  • Photo Coverage: The Circle of Life Continues as Cast Celebrates 20 Years of THE LION KING!
  • Photo Coverage: The Disney Family Unites to Celebrate 20 Years of THE LION KING!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com