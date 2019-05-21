Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below

May. 21, 2019  

Earlier today, Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed five-time Grammy-nominated ambassador of the Great American Songbook Michael Feinstein (August 6-23); Tony award nominee Liz Callaway (June 12-15); Tony award nominee Maurice Hines (June 7-8); Tony award nominee Laura Osnes (May 21-June 24); and Tony and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young (May 17-25).

BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos below!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Photo CRedit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Laura Osnes

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Lloyd Young

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Lloyd Young

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Lloyd Young

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Lloyd Young

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Lloyd Young

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Lloyd Young

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
John Lloyd Young

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein, Laura Osnes, John Lloyd Young, Liz Callaway and Maurice Hines

Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
Michael Feinstein, Laura Osnes, John Lloyd Young, Liz Callaway and Maurice Hines



Related Articles


13 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: OKLAHOMA! or KISS ME, KATE for Best Revival...

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: Project Shaw Presents MAN AND SUPERMAN
  • Photo Coverage: Laura Osnes, Liz Callaway & More Preview Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Coverage: Ethan Slater, Betsy Wolfe, and More Perform at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
  • Photo Coverage: Backstage at BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: 1965 & 1978
  • Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2019 Chita Rivera Awards Arrivals
  • Photo Coverage: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Opens at The Argyle

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup