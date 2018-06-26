Photo Coverage: John Cariani, Marc Kudisch, Donna Lynne ChamplinÂ & More Take the Stage for Transport Group's PROMISES, PROMISES

Just last night, Transport Group presented Promises, Promises- its second musical in this season's Anne L. Bernstein Concert Series- featuring John Cariani (The Band's Visit; Tony nominee Fiddler on the Roof), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Sweeney Todd; Obie Award for TG's The Dark at the Top of the Stairs), Jessica Fontanta (Cinderella; TG's Once Upon a Mattress), Santino Fontana (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend; Tootsie ; Tony nominee Cinderella), Stanley Bahorek (Amazing Grace, Queen of the Mist), Lauren Blackman (Anastasia), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Marc Kudisch (Finding Neverland, Hand to God), Sean McLaughlin (Hello Dolly), Bruce Sabath(Cagney), Tally Sessions (War Paint), and Ali Stroker (Spring Awakening).

The concert was directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III with musical direction by Joey Chancey and featured a live orchestra performing the show's original Broadway orchestrations. Promises, Promises is written by Neil Simon, and has music by Burt Bacharach and lyrics by Hal David.

Previous presentations in Transport Group's concert series include Man of La Mancha, Baby, Once Upon a Mattress, The Music Man, Peter Pan, and A Man of No Importance.

Transport Group is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award recognizing its "breadth of vision and presentation of challenging productions," a Special Citation from the prestigious New York Critics' Circle, and a Special Citation from the Obie Awards as well as numerous other awards and award nominations from the Outer Critics' Circle, Lucille Lortel Awards, Obie Awards, Off-Broadway Alliance, Drama League, and others. Founded in 2001, Transport Group stages new works and re-imagined revivals-both plays and musicals-that explore the challenges of relationship and identity in modern America.

Photo Credit: Ben Jay/benjayphoto.com

