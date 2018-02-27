Photo Coverage: Jessica Lange and More Arrive on the Red Carpet at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala
Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) held its annual 2018 Gala honoring Tony, Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jessica Lange with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre on Monday, February 26, 2018 in the new Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, NYC).
Lauded as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Jessica Lange recently won the Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for her star turn as "Mary Tyrone" in Roundabout Theatre Company's acclaimed revival of Long Day's Journey into Night.
Lange is also a two time Academy Award winner, five-time Golden Globe winner, and three-time Emmy and SAG winner with more than 30 credits to her name. Following the success of Long Day's Journey, Lange starred in FX's anthology series "Feud" and received her eighth Emmy Award nomination.
The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world.
The 2018 Gala was chaired by Karen McKeel Calby, Marcia Dunn MD and Jonathan Sobel, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, and Johannes (Johs) Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The Gala Auction is chaired by Sylvia Golden along with committee members Wendy Barker, Carmen Grossman and Randi Leeds.
For more information: www.roundabouttheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Jessica Lange and daughter Shura
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington
Todd Haimes and Jessica Lange
Stephanie J. Block, John Weidman and Sebastian Arcelus
Sebastian Arcelus
Todd Haimes, Jamie Brewer and Lindsey Ferrentino
Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
