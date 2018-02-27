Photo Coverage: Jessica Lange and More Arrive on the Red Carpet at Roundabout Theatre Company's 2018 Gala

Feb. 27, 2018  

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) held its annual 2018 Gala honoring Tony, Academy, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jessica Lange with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre on Monday, February 26, 2018 in the new Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W 54th St, NYC).

Lauded as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Jessica Lange recently won the Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk awards for her star turn as "Mary Tyrone" in Roundabout Theatre Company's acclaimed revival of Long Day's Journey into Night.

Lange is also a two time Academy Award winner, five-time Golden Globe winner, and three-time Emmy and SAG winner with more than 30 credits to her name. Following the success of Long Day's Journey, Lange starred in FX's anthology series "Feud" and received her eighth Emmy Award nomination.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world.

The 2018 Gala was chaired by Karen McKeel Calby, Marcia Dunn MD and Jonathan Sobel, Stephanie and Ron Kramer, and Johannes (Johs) Worsoe, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. The Gala Auction is chaired by Sylvia Golden along with committee members Wendy Barker, Carmen Grossman and Randi Leeds.

For more information: www.roundabouttheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange and daughter Shura

Jessica Lange and daughter Shura

Jessica Lange

Todd Haimes

Rachel Brosnahan

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Danny Burstein

Celia Weston

Jamie Brewer

Jamie Brewer

Josh Harmon

Sas Goldberg and Josh Harmon

Sas Goldberg

Sas Goldberg and Josh Harmon

Whitney White

Whitney White

Billy Harris

Billy Harris

Daniel Aukin

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon

Becky Ann Baker

Becky Ann Baker

Theresa Rebeck

Theresa Rebeck

Julia Schafler and Jim Dale

Jackie Hoffman

Jackie Hoffman

Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington

Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon and Kate Arrington

Dana Delaney

Dana Delaney

Dana Delaney

Todd Haimes and Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange

Todd Haimes

Todd Haimes and Jessica Lange

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block, John Weidman and Sebastian Arcelus

Sebastian Arcelus

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

Todd Haimes, Jamie Brewer and Lindsey Ferrentino

Gideon Glick

Gideon Glick

Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub

Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub

Rebecca Taichman

Rebecca Taichman

Andy Karl

Andy Karl

Debra Monk

Debra Monk

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates

Jessica Hecht

Jessica Hecht

Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen

Steven Levenson

Steven Levenson

Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Katie Finneran

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe

Jessica Lange


