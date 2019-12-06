Photo Coverage: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast celebrates Opening Night!
The Broadhurst Theatre was the place to be last night as the cast of the new musical Jagged Little Pill took their opening night bows on Broadway. What went down after the curtain call? BroadwayWorld was there for the after party and we're taking you inside the festivities below!
Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).
Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Tom Kitt, Glen Ballard, Michael Farrell
Vivek J. Tiwary, Eva Price, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Tom Kitt, Glen Ballard, Michael Farrell
Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody
Michael Farrell, Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard
Ken Wulf Clark
Kei Tsuruharatini
Alanis Morissette, Laurel Harris
Alanis Morissette and cast members of JAGGED LITTLE PILL
LaChanze, Celia Rose Gooding
Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten
Elizabeth Lail, Kathryn Gallagher
Peter Gallagher, Kathryn Gallagher, Paula Harwood
Antonio Cipriano, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten
Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Derek Klena