Photo Coverage: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast celebrates Opening Night!

The Broadhurst Theatre was the place to be last night as the cast of the new musical Jagged Little Pill took their opening night bows on Broadway. What went down after the curtain call? BroadwayWorld was there for the after party and we're taking you inside the festivities below!

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Diane Paulus, Glen Ballard



Bryan Perri



Sean Allan Krill



Sean Allan Krill



Antonio Cipriano



Antonio Cipriano



Derek Klena



Derek Klena



Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Tom Kitt, Glen Ballard, Michael Farrell



Vivek J. Tiwary, Eva Price, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Tom Kitt, Glen Ballard, Michael Farrell



Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody



Michael Farrell, Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard



Nora Schell



Nora Schell



John Cardoza



John Cardoza



Ken Wulf Clark



Ken Wulf Clark



Logan Hart



Logan Hart



Yeman Brown



Yeman Brown



Annelise Baker



Annelise Baker



Kei Tsuruharatini



Kei Tsuruharatini



Jane Bruce



Jane Bruce

Kelsey Orem



Kelsey Orem

Heather Lang



Heather Lang



Ezra Menas



Ezra Menas



Max Kumangai



Max Kumangai

Laurel Harris

Laurel Harris



Alanis Morissette, Laurel Harris



Alanis Morissette and cast members of JAGGED LITTLE PILL



Ebony Williams



Ebony Williams



Yana Perrault



Yana Perrault



Celia Rose Gooding



Celia Rose Gooding



LaChanze, Celia Rose Gooding



Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten



Lauren Patten



Lauren Patten



Kathryn Gallagher



Kathryn Gallagher



Elizabeth Lail, Kathryn Gallagher



Elizabeth Stanley



Elizabeth Stanley



Peter Gallagher, Kathryn Gallagher, Paula Harwood



Peter Gallagher, Kathryn Gallagher, Paula Harwood



Antonio Cipriano, Renee Rapp



Antonio Cipriano, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten



Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Derek Klena