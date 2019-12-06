JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Photo Coverage: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast celebrates Opening Night!

Dec. 6, 2019  

The Broadhurst Theatre was the place to be last night as the cast of the new musical Jagged Little Pill took their opening night bows on Broadway. What went down after the curtain call? BroadwayWorld was there for the after party and we're taking you inside the festivities below!

Featuring lyrics by seven-time Grammy Award winner Alanis Morissette and music by Morissette and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, Jagged Little Pill features an original musical tale of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully), directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin). Movement Direction & Choreography is by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, American Idiot).

Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town) as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena (Anastasia) as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as "Bella," Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's world premiere at A.R.T. Completing the cast are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Diane Paulus, Glen Ballard

Bryan Perri

Sean Allan Krill

Sean Allan Krill

Antonio Cipriano

Antonio Cipriano

Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Tom Kitt, Glen Ballard, Michael Farrell

Vivek J. Tiwary, Eva Price, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, Tom Kitt, Glen Ballard, Michael Farrell

Diane Paulus, Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody

Michael Farrell, Alanis Morissette, Glen Ballard

Nora Schell

Nora Schell

John Cardoza

John Cardoza

Ken Wulf Clark

Ken Wulf Clark

Logan Hart

Logan Hart

Yeman Brown

Yeman Brown

Annelise Baker

Annelise Baker

Kei Tsuruharatini

Kei Tsuruharatini

Jane Bruce

Jane Bruce

Heather Lang

Heather Lang

Ezra Menas

Ezra Menas

Max Kumangai

Max Kumangai

Alanis Morissette, Laurel Harris

Alanis Morissette and cast members of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Ebony Williams

Ebony Williams

Yana Perrault

Yana Perrault

Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding

LaChanze, Celia Rose Gooding

Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten

Lauren Patten

Lauren Patten

Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher

Elizabeth Lail, Kathryn Gallagher

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Peter Gallagher, Kathryn Gallagher, Paula Harwood

Peter Gallagher, Kathryn Gallagher, Paula Harwood

Antonio Cipriano, Renee Rapp

Antonio Cipriano, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten

Kathryn Gallagher, Antonio Cipriano, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, Derek Klena

